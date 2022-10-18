Final TFT Set 7.5 balance changes target meta for Regionals and Last Chance Qualifier

Riot Games will release the final Teamfight Tactics update prior to the Set 7.5 Dragonlands Worlds patch later today, focusing on early-game Draconic Augments, frontline-matters defenses, and reroll options, according to game designer Kent “Riot Kent” Wu and game design director Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer in the 12.20 Patch Rundown.

Patch 12.20 will hit the live servers on Oct. 19, with the official notes dropping later today at 1pm CT. It’s a large update that contains multiple balance strategies. Many of the possible reroll champions had their three-star stats buffed, with Shyvana and Zoe receiving the strongest buffs. Nerfs were applied to overperforming champions. Multiple Draconic Augments were adjusted, especially ones that impact the early game, and a couple of overperforming traits were hit with nerfs.

Guild was the main trait hit with nerfs in TFT Patch 12.20. Twitch had his attack speed bonus reduced to 100 percent and the Emblem Ominivamp was nerfed to three percent. The stat multiplier for Guild was also slightly nerfed at the top end from 165/180 to 160/175 percent. Jade was the other major nerf to Set 7.5 traits, reducing the attack speed from 30 to 22 percent at the breakpoint of five.

Buffs to TFT Set 7.5 traits included Dragonmancer early game at breakpoints two and four from 20/35 to 25/40. Cavalier was buffed across the board from 30/45/60/75/110 to 35/50/65/85/110, and Verticle Ragewing was buffed at the breakpoint of eight from 250 to 275 percent.

Nomsy took a hit, specifically his spell power. The nerf reduced Nomsy’s spell power by about 10 percent, according to Mortdog, from 210/300/480 to 190/270/420. But other variations of Nomsy were buffed, specifically Lulu’s attack speed, along with Tristana’s attack speed and bonus attack damage.

Rengar was nerfed at one and two-star since his spell was too “impactful,” according to Mortdog. The three-cost champion’s mana was nerfed from 60/120 to 70/140. And Rengar’s spell attack damage percentage was reduced at one and two-star from 255/265 to 240/245.

Large four-cost changes included Daeja, Pantheon, Sohm, and Sy’fen. Pantheon was nerfed at one and two-star from 100/150 to 75/110 for his spell damage. Daeja’s spell damage was nerfed at two and three-star from 350/1600 to 335/1350. Sohm’s spell was nerfed across the board from 300/420/1500 to 285/400/1400. And Sy’fen received a mana nerf from 90/160 to 100/170.

Every Draconic Augment balance change in TFT Patch 12.20 was a large one. Augments Cutthroat and Jade Crest were completely removed. Built Different and Double Trouble can no longer get offered at multiple tiers. Bonus attack speed was removed from Scoped Weapons Prismatic. Multiple Ornn Artifacts were nerfed from Portable Forge and Augments like Beast’s Den and Gadget expert took significant nerfs.

Several system changes were also implemented, adjusting the drop rates of Blue orbs and reducing early game variance, according to Riot Kent. The Treasure Dragon was also nerfed. Order Dragon had its total gold reduced from 100 to 80 and the Chaos Dragon had the Aura item Zeke’s Herald removed as a possibility.

A full rundown of the TFT Patch 12.20 notes will drop on Oct. 18 around 1pm CT. And the Set 7.5 update will go live at normal times on Oct. 19.