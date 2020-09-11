Everything you need to know about Teamfight Tactics’ “Chosen” mechanic

Bid a fond farewell to Galaxies, Teamfight Tactics’ Fates is almost here. And with the new set comes a new mechanic.

In Fates, picking the right “Chosen” champion for your team could mean the difference between winning and losing.

You’ll occasionally be offered a two-star Chosen champion in your shop. It’ll cost three times its normal one-star price, but it’ll come with some extra power. These champions have a pre-determined stats buff that’s always the same.

Once you buy a Chosen champion, other Chosen champions will no longer appear in your shop. You can only have one at a time. You can sell your Chosen champion, though, and take a different route. This gives you a few strategic options, allowing you to cater to your comp.

Every Chosen champion will receive bonus stats, as well as a 200 HP buff. Here are all the champions in TFT’s Fates and their Chosen mechanic.

Health (500 HP)

Garen

Fiora

Irelia

Aatrox

Wukong

Jax

Lee Sin

Tahm Kench

Sejuani

Maokai

Sylas

Shen

Yone

Javan IV

Hecarim

Nunu

Sett

Vi

Elise

Spell power (35 percent)

Morgana

Twisted Fate

Jinx

Annie

Veigar

Lissandra

Diana

Kennen

Kalista

Akali

Vayne

Riven

Kindred

Ahri

Nidalee

Kayn

Katarina

Evelynn

Attack damage (50)

Talon

Aphelios

Zed

Ashe

Warwick

Xin Zhao

Yasuo

Jhin

Mana cost reduction (25 percent)

Nami

Janna

Zilean

Lux

Thresh

Cassiopeia

Lillia

Teemo

Yuumi

Azir

Lulu

Ezreal

Pyke

This article will be updated if and when Riot balance Chosen champions and their mechanics.