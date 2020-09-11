Everything you need to know about Teamfight Tactics’ “Chosen” mechanic

Every Chosen champion has a pre-determined stats buff.

Image via Riot Games

Bid a fond farewell to Galaxies, Teamfight Tactics’ Fates is almost here. And with the new set comes a new mechanic. 

In Fates, picking the right “Chosen” champion for your team could mean the difference between winning and losing. 

You’ll occasionally be offered a two-star Chosen champion in your shop. It’ll cost three times its normal one-star price, but it’ll come with some extra power. These champions have a pre-determined stats buff that’s always the same.

Once you buy a Chosen champion, other Chosen champions will no longer appear in your shop. You can only have one at a time. You can sell your Chosen champion, though, and take a different route. This gives you a few strategic options, allowing you to cater to your comp. 

Every Chosen champion will receive bonus stats, as well as a 200 HP buff. Here are all the champions in TFT’s Fates and their Chosen mechanic. 

Health (500 HP)

  • Garen
  • Fiora
  • Irelia
  • Aatrox
  • Wukong
  • Jax
  • Lee Sin
  • Tahm Kench
  • Sejuani
  • Maokai
  • Sylas
  • Shen
  • Yone
  • Javan IV
  • Hecarim
  • Nunu
  • Sett
  • Vi
  • Elise

Spell power (35 percent)

  • Morgana
  • Twisted Fate
  • Jinx
  • Annie
  • Veigar
  • Lissandra
  • Diana
  • Kennen
  • Kalista
  • Akali
  • Vayne
  • Riven
  • Kindred
  • Ahri
  • Nidalee
  • Kayn
  • Katarina
  • Evelynn

Attack damage (50)

  • Talon 
  • Aphelios
  • Zed
  • Ashe
  • Warwick
  • Xin Zhao
  • Yasuo
  • Jhin

Mana cost reduction (25 percent)

  • Nami
  • Janna
  • Zilean
  • Lux
  • Thresh
  • Cassiopeia
  • Lillia
  • Teemo
  • Yuumi
  • Azir
  • Lulu
  • Ezreal
  • Pyke

This article will be updated if and when Riot balance Chosen champions and their mechanics.