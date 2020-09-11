Everything you need to know about Teamfight Tactics’ “Chosen” mechanic

Bid a fond farewell to Galaxies, Teamfight Tactics’ Fates is almost here. And with the new set comes a new mechanic.
In Fates, picking the right “Chosen” champion for your team could mean the difference between winning and losing.
You’ll occasionally be offered a two-star Chosen champion in your shop. It’ll cost three times its normal one-star price, but it’ll come with some extra power. These champions have a pre-determined stats buff that’s always the same.
Once you buy a Chosen champion, other Chosen champions will no longer appear in your shop. You can only have one at a time. You can sell your Chosen champion, though, and take a different route. This gives you a few strategic options, allowing you to cater to your comp.
Every Chosen champion will receive bonus stats, as well as a 200 HP buff. Here are all the champions in TFT’s Fates and their Chosen mechanic.
Health (500 HP)
- Garen
- Fiora
- Irelia
- Aatrox
- Wukong
- Jax
- Lee Sin
- Tahm Kench
- Sejuani
- Maokai
- Sylas
- Shen
- Yone
- Javan IV
- Hecarim
- Nunu
- Sett
- Vi
- Elise
Spell power (35 percent)
- Morgana
- Twisted Fate
- Jinx
- Annie
- Veigar
- Lissandra
- Diana
- Kennen
- Kalista
- Akali
- Vayne
- Riven
- Kindred
- Ahri
- Nidalee
- Kayn
- Katarina
- Evelynn
Attack damage (50)
- Talon
- Aphelios
- Zed
- Ashe
- Warwick
- Xin Zhao
- Yasuo
- Jhin
Mana cost reduction (25 percent)
- Nami
- Janna
- Zilean
- Lux
- Thresh
- Cassiopeia
- Lillia
- Teemo
- Yuumi
- Azir
- Lulu
- Ezreal
- Pyke
This article will be updated if and when Riot balance Chosen champions and their mechanics.