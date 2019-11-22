Brand nerfed in yesterday’s Teamfight Tactics hotfix

Brand, the Burning Vengeance, joined the cast of new champions in Teamfight Tactics Set Two: Rise of the Elements. But the Inferno Mage has proven to be devastating on the Convergence—Riot has a fix for that.

TFT lead designer Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer informed fans yesterday of a hotfix that was pushed live, tweeting that Brand was nerfed even though the tooltip hasn’t updated yet. And issues with ranged unit targeting were also addressed.

Riot Mort on Twitter TFT – We just deployed a hotfix for the following: *Ranged unit targeting issues have been fixed *Brand has been nerfed. (Tool tip won’t update, but you know it’s live since Brand has 90 mana) Enjoy and good luck in your ranked climb!

The lead designer tweeted the Brand adjustments earlier, which attack the Mage from all angles. The mana needed to use his ability was increased by five and his spell damage decreased from 300/450/600 to 250/325/400. Spell Bounces also took a small hit—Brand’s ability will bounce to one less target at level two.

Pairing Brand with a four-unit Ocean bonus, which increases all units’ mana regeneration, was allowing him to use his ability too early in the round. The mana nerf was a calculated decision intended to throw some water on the fiery Mage.

“This means with four ocean he needs an extra auto to cast, and his total damage output is down 17 percent and more spread out, which is less valuable dmg,” Mortdog said.

If Brand continues to dominate Hex boards, he’ll likely receive a follow-up nerf in a future patch.