Best items and synergies for Zeri in TFT Set 7.5

Zeri returns to Teamfight Tactics in Set 7.5 as a three-cost champion, featuring a powerful area-of-effect ability to be one of the backline carries of the new Lagoon trait within Dragonlands Uncharted Realms.

The Spark of Zaun can now fulfill a backline carry role more affordably for three costs. She can act either as the main carry, a secondary carry or to activate her synergies. Her Watershock Laser ability fires at the closest enemy or at the enemy that is closest to the center of the board, depending on whether there are enemies within two hexes. The shot explodes on contact, dealing physical damage and creating a laser behind the target that deals magic damage to all enemies hit. The amount of damage increases with the number of stars.

The traits attributed to Zeri in Uncharted Realms are Cannoneer and Lagoon. No changes were made to the Cannoneer feature in Set 7.5. Lagoon is a new trait that grants your units ability power and attack speed in addition to creating a Seastone that grants loot to Lagoon units cast abilities over time.

Zeri needs space to activate his laser, particularly to target that enemy carry from the backline. Place her in one of the corners and add robust defenses around her along with another Cannoneer like Aphelios or Graves and you have a solid composition.

Image via Mobalytics

Zeri wants attack damage and mana items to get the most out of her Watershock Laser ability. The TFT Set 7.5 three-cost champion’s ideal AD items are similar to what players usually put on other cannoneers.

The Lagoon trait in Uncharted Realms has a twist in its gameplay regarding items. Once activated, the trait creates a Seastone that grants loot as Lagoon units cast abilities over time. Comps with Lagoon are more likely to get more items than other comps and some early game drop items can speed up this loot.

Guinsoo’s Rageblade grants unlimited attack speed stacks, perfect for a backline carry that needs to stay alive until the end of the round and increasing the number of casts of the user’s skill. Spear of Shojin is the ideal item for casters who have more than 40 mana to cast their ability as each attack also restores five additional mana. Statikk Shiv is a solid item that offers both attack speed and mana in its stats, as well as dealing AoE damage every third attack.

Alternative items from the TFT Set 7.5 that can also work well on Zeri are Infinity Edge, Giant’s Slayer, Runaan’s Hurricane, Statikk Shiv, Hand of Justice, Bloodthirster, and even Hextech Gunblade.