Best items and synergies for Rengar in TFT Set 7.5

Rengar returns to Teamfight Tactics in Set 7.5 after many years as a three-cost champion, showcasing his classic ability to jump on the most vulnerable enemies to be one of the carries of the new Darkflight synergy within Dragonlands Uncharted Realms.

The Pridestalker uses his Unseen Predator ability to destroy enemy back lines and can be either a main carry or a synergy bot. His ability makes him leap to the lowest armor enemy, dealing physical damage and gaining attack speed for 2 attacks. The amount of damage increases with the number of stars.

The traits attributed to Rengar in Uncharted Realms are Assassin and Darkflight. No changes were made to the Assassin feature in Set 7.5. Darkflight is a new trait that sacrifices an ally to grant health and one of its equipped items to all Darkflight units on the board.

The Darkflight trait is perfect for creating flexible comps and with the right items, Rengar can easily be a prime carry. Even if his initial positioning doesn’t focus on the enemy carry, his ability will make him attack those who have less defense, knocking down their backlines.

It is necessary to partner him with one more assassin who can be used as a sacrifice.

Rengar wants attack and critical damage items to get the most out of his Assassin trait. TFT Set 7.5 three-cost champion’s ideal items are similar to what players usually put on Assassin units.

The Darkflight trait in Uncharted Realms has a gameplay twist in regard to items. The unit that is sacrificed at the start of the round has one of the items equipped on it copied and spread to all Darkflight champions. Because of this, it is common to see carries with only two items, as the third space will be reserved for the item of the sacrificed unit.

Infinity Edge is the ideal item for every Assassin as it not only grants critical strike chance and critical strike damage but also converts critical strike chance above 100 percent into critical strike damage, which goes well with Assassins’ ability to boost their critical hits. Rapid Firecannon is a very common item to make assassins attack the enemy backline from a safer distance, as well as make their attacks unmissable. And Edge of Night gives Rengar the protection he needs when he drops below a certain health threshold.

Alternative TFT Set 7.5 items that can also work well in Rengar are Bloodthirster, Guinsoo’s Rageblade, Hand of Justice, Redemption, Last Whisper, Giant Slayer, and even Titan’s Resolve.