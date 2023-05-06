With the new hero additions for Teamfight Tactics Set 8.5, Gnar was added as a Gadgeteen/Prankster unit that can deal a lot of damage. Despite the trait’s weaknesses, his viability as a carry unit has persisted throughout this set, mostly around a Gadgeteen frontline of Poppy and Annie.

Now, even after Patch 13.9, Gnar is still terrorizing lobbies with his ability Robo-Rage hitting multiple enemies at once. The fact that his ability hits a group is already something great to build on, but getting the right augments is just as important as putting him in your team in TFT.

Here are some of the best hero augments for Gnar in TFT Set 8.5, and why they suit this potential carry unit so well.

What are the best Hero Augments for Gnar in TFT Set 8.5?

Temper Tantrum is the better of the two hero-specific augments

Now standard in TFT, hero-specific augments are always a good place to look if you want to focus on a carry unit. Each unit has two versions of these augments, but one always stands out as better than the other for Gnar—the Temper Tantrum augment.

Temper Tantrum affects the entire team, as when you field Gnar with this augment, enemies take 10 percent more damage. On top of that, the percentage increases to 20 when Gnar hits them with his ability for the first time in a round.

A flat damage buff for all forms of damage is already a good start, but letting Gnar’s ability double it makes it a very strong augment. Alternatively, the other hero augment Synchronous Plating is good too—albeit a bit more tank-focused than damage-focused.

Thrill of the Hunt helps keep Gnar alive

As is standard for Gnar right now, healing items are key to helping keep Gnar rolling through rounds. Some hero augments offer healing, but out of all the options, Thrill of the Hunt is always a good choice, no matter which rarity of the augment you get.

Thrill of the Hunt’s ability is simple: kills reward the unit with some health. The health scales based on the rarity of the augment, but even the more common ones are great in the early and mid-game. Stacking that with a Bloodthirster item on Gnar makes him tough to kill outside of stuns from other units.

Ascension makes the entire team better later in rounds

Last but not least, Ascension is a hero augment that fits in specific team builds, revolving around how long it takes you to complete a round, win or loss. If your frontline is the first thing that you build, with a Gnar, Ascension can lead to a great snowball effect for your game.

This augment, when a round passes 15 seconds long, allows your team to do 50 percent more damage. In a similar vein to the Temper Tantrum augment earlier, a flat damage buff is always great for all units, but for Gnar especially. Plus, where Temper Tantrum does at most 20 percent more, Ascension rewards patience with 50 percent more damage to all enemies.