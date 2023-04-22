Another patch has come through Teamfight Tactics, changing the strength of traits while updating items and heroes alike. With the size of the recent Patch 13.8, the meta has shaken up a bit, with some heroes tanking in value and others rising to the top.

With those changes in mind, here are some of the best compositions in TFT Set 8.5 for Patch 13.8. If you’ve been playing avidly this set, some of the strongest units remain powerful, but the traits and heroes around them have shifted to suit the new strongest heroes in the game.

In no particular order, let’s start with one of the biggest rising traits over the course of the set so far: Star Guardian.

Image via Riot Games

What ate the best comps for TFT Set 8.5 Patch 13.8?

Star Guardian Kai’Sa Miss Fortune runs the streets

Ezreal (Underground/Parallel/Quickdraw)

Rell (Star Guardian/Defender)

Alistar (Ox Force/Mascot/Aegis)

Kai’Sa (Star Guardian/Quickdraw)

Nilah (Star Guardian/Duelist)

Ekko (Star Guardian/Prankster/Aegis)

Garen (Mecha:PRIME/Defender)

Miss Fortune (Anima Squad/Quickdraw/Ace)

This team is nasty for a multitude of reasons. To start, the Star Guardian trait allows the use of abilities a lot faster. In combination with the Quickdraw trait, the faster abilities allow the team to pump out a lot of damage. Units like Kai’Sa and Miss Fortune use both the Star Guardian and Quickdraw traits to become carry units, while Nilah and Ekko tank a lot and draw attention.

Death, taxes, and Anima Squad Miss Fortune in Set 8.5

Nasus (Anima Squad/Mascot)

Sylas (Anima Squad/Renegade)

Jinx (Anima Squad/Prankster)

Alistar (Ox Force/Mascot/Aegis)

Riven (Anima Squad/Brawler/Defender)

Vayne (Anima Squad/Duelist)

Ekko (Star Guardian/Prankster/Aegis)

Miss Fortune (Anima Squad/Quickdraw/Ace)

Ever since the start of Set 8.5, Anima Squad has proven to be a strong trait thanks to its powerful carries and stacking power over the course of a game. In a similar vein to the Star Guardian composition, Miss Fortune is one of the carry units thanks to her strong ability and her Ace trait. With Vayne dealing more damage and Riven’s flexibility, this composition remains strong even after this recent patch.

Aegis Aurelion Sol brings a new carry to light

Alistar (Ox Force/Mascot/Aegis)

Morgana (Threat)

Aatrox (Threat)

Aurelion Sol (Threat)

Ekko (Star Guardian/Prankster/Aegis)

Fiddlesticks (Threat)

Leona (Mecha:PRIME/Renegade/Aegis)

Urgot (Threat)

If you’ve been playing TFT in early April 2023, you might’ve seen more Aurelion Sol carries than ever before. Thanks to a very powerful ability and the returned strength of the Threat units, this composition is tough to acquire but the perfect late-game composition.