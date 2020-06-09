Best 3 comps to jump into Teamfight Tactics’ mid-set 10.12 update

The season three Teamfight Tactics mid-set Patch 10.12 has almost arrived, featuring new comps and champions to rank up early.

A total of 14 champions are being added in TFT Patch 10.12, along with an increase in the pool size from 52 champs to 57. Several new champions and traits stand out, including Vayne, Riven, and Urgot. In regard to Traits, Vanguard and Battlecast are strong during the early game, in addition to Cybernetic, Rebel, and Brawler.

There are a ton of new comps to test out with the TFT 10.12 update, but here are three that every player can easily jump into while learning the new meta.

Six Cybernetic Vayne

Vayne is a Cybernetic and Sniper champion who uses her “tumbling” ability to avoid damage while dealing 150 percent of her AD. As a trait, Cybernetics has returned as a solid comp to build with a focus on Vayne. Based on a build by Disguised Toast, here’s a strong six Cybernetic Vayne comp.

Fiora: Cybernetic and Blademaster

Leona: Cybernetic and Vanguard

Vi: Cybernetic and Brawler

Lucian: Cybernetic and Blaster

Wukong: Chrono and Vanguard

Irelia: Cybernetic, Blademaster, and Mana-Reaver

Thresh: Chrono and Mana-Reaver

Ashe: Celestial and Sniper

Vayne: Cybernetic and Sniper

Cybernetic and Vanguard are solid early traits to run, as is four Vanguard. If you get Vayne early like Disguised Toast did, Caitlyn is an ideal second Sniper and slots for Chrono too. During the mid game, be sure to play Blitzcrank until a Thresh becomes available. But if you don’t find a Thresh in the late game, shifting over to Master Yi as an alternative with items like Giant Slayer, Guinsoo’s Rageblade, and Rapid Firecannon will work, too.

Guinsoo’s Rageblade, Hand of Justice, and Runnan’s Hurricane are some of the key items to place on Vayne. If you have trouble locating these items, Last Whisper and Trap Claw are solid alternatives. Rabadon’s Deathcap, Hextech Gunblade, and Morellonomicon are some items to place on Viktor.

Six Sorcerer Riven

Sorcerer power returns to TFT with the mid-season 10.12 update. And in conjunction with Riven, players should easily place in the top three with this comp. Riven slashes forward, dealing 100 magic damage while she dashes and shields herself for 300. When Riven leaps into the air, a wave dealing 400 magic damage hits nearby enemies.

Battlecast and Brawler are solid early-game options, splashing Chrono and Sorcerer into the mid game. During the mid game, be sure to keep Illaoi and Maphite on the frontline for defense while building a Sorc backline. Once you get a two-star Gnar, swap it out with Malphite.

Here’s a build based on Mortdog’s comp that he ran during the PBE 10.12 testing.

Illaoi: Battlecast and Brawler

Gnar: Astro and Brawler

Riven: Chrono and Blademaster

Ahri: Sorcerer and Star Guardian

Twisted Fate: Sorcerer and Chrono

Zoe: Star Guardian and Sorcerer

Syndra: Sorcerer and Star Guardian

Victor: Battlecast and Sorcerer

Xerath: Sorcerer and Dark Star

Key items to place on Riven include Rabadon’s Deathcap, Blue Buff, and Quicksilver. Illoai also uses items well, like Bramble Vest and Trap Claw. If you have a chance to place items on Gnar, Titan’s Resolve and Dragon’s Claw are solid options.

Mech Infiltrator Zed

Despite nerfs to the Mech Pilots in the TFT 10.12 update, Mech Infiltrator is still a solid build that uses Zed. Based on a build by Redox, the idea is to three-star Zed and have him go wild shooting lasers. Every third attack has Zed deal 25 bonus magic damage while he steals 25 percent of the target’s AD.

Nocturne: Battlecast and Infiltrator

Zed: Rebel and Infiltrator

Fizz: Mech Pilot and Infiltrator

Shaco: Dark Star and Infiltrator

Annie: Sorcerer and Mech Pilot

Rumble: Mech Pilot and Demolitionist

Ziggs: Rebel and Demolitionist

Xerath: Sorcerer and Dark Star

Aurelion Sol: Rebel and Starship

The Zed Mech Infiltrator comp also takes advantage of Rebels being a strong trait once again. The early game consists of Brawler, Rebel, and Battlecast with an emphasis on four Brawlers and Infiltrators using Zed and Nocturne. Nocturne isn’t that strong in the mid game, so be on the lookout for Fizz or Shaco. Once you’re established with Mech Pilots, transition over with key items on Rumble, such as Guardian Angel, Titan’s Resolve, and Bramble Vest.

Items to build on Zed, as early as possible, include Rabadon’s Deathcap, Guinsoo’s Rageblade, and Infinity Edge. Alternative items that also work, but not as well, are Deathblade and Guardian Angel. And if you have extra items to spare, drop them on Aurelion Sol. Key items for the Rebel Starship include Chalice of Favor, Bramble Vest, and Iconic Spark.