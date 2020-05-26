All the champs and traits removed in TFT’s mid-set update

Out with the old, in with the new.

Riot is ushering in 14 new champions and three new traits in Teamfight Tactics’ mid-set update. But while a few new faces will be joining the game, a few old ones will be saying goodbye.

The developers have identified and removed nine champions whose roles overlapped with the newcomers entering Galaxies. But those traits were “self-contained enough that they could be removed without upsetting the entire meta.”

Here are all the champions and traits leaving Teamfight Tactics in the mid-set update.

Removed champions and traits

Void

The gate to the Void is closing, which means that for the rest of Galaxies, players can no longer ignore their enemies’ defenses. This means the following champs are leaving:

Kha’Zix

Cho’Gath

Vel’Koz

Valkyrie

The mighty Valkyrie are departing in the mid-set update, leaving some pretty big boots to fill. The following champions won’t be returning for the foreseeable future:

Kai’Sa

Kayle

Miss Fortune

Sona

Sona’s CC cleanse left little room for counterplay, so she’s been removed to make room for some new Rebels and Mystics. Soraka will have to stand on her own as the healer of the galaxy.

Kassadin

Kassadin was one of the unsung heroes of Galaxies. Mana-Reaver was a powerful—if undervalued—trait and Celestial was a nice bonus to splash into many comps. Plus, he was the first champion to wield an AoE disarm spell.

Lux

TFT’s incoming champions land heavily in the three-cost tier and it was proving difficult to introduce so many three-cost units without removing one. Lux, as a three-piece partner with Xerath in two separate traits, will be leaving the set.