All TFT Set 7.5 Little Legends, Chibi champions, and how to get them

Riot Games added seven new Little Legends to Teamfight Tactics with Patch 7.5, including two new Chibi Champions. Following this set’s theme, Riot introduces new dragons (and penguins disguised as dragons) as companions for TFT players.

The mid-set update will transport TFT players to new draconic worlds and magical environments inhabited by cute and deadly little creatures, like the Regal Koi Starmaw. The royal fish can be seen playing with a small jade pearl in the clear waters of the draconic lands. Players can obtain the little legends by purchasing the new TFT Pass and playing the game. Another Little Legends coming to the TFT Pass is the new Hot Sauna Sprite, but unlike the Regal Koi Starmaw, the new Sprite will be free for all players, who will just have to play the game to unlock the steamy companion.

With the new explorations of the draconic plains, TFT players will also discover two new fire-breathing companions: Bungo and Prancie. The former will become a loyal companion in the game and will present the board as a playful puppy. The second will add a touch of sophistication to the combat; Riot has described her as the “most elegant” little legend yet. Both dragons will be available in five variants, including the Astral version for Bungo and the Darkflights model for Prancie.

But TFT players need guidance to explore new and dangerous lands, and who better than the best dragon trainer around? Well, dragon trainer in training. Let Dragon Trainer Pengu help you in your journey ahead. This little legend comes with a complete Elder Drake onesie and a small friend in his front pocket.

Along with these little legends, Riot also unveils two new chibi champions-Lee Sin and Kai Sa. The Blind Monk will be available for purchase, an exclusive boom for his base skin, and will be introduced along with a Dragonmancer variant. Like Chibi Dragonmancer Yasuo, Lee Sin will have a unique finish and be equally electrifying and epic. In addition, Riot will be adding a second Chibi Champion during this mid-set. Although their information has not yet been finalized, it would appear that Daughter of the Void Kai Sa will be the newcomer as TFT‘s player companion.

All Little Legends and Chibi Champions will be available on Riot Games’ Public Beta Environment (PBE) starting August 23 and will be available to all players with patch 12.17 on September 8, 2022.