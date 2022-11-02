All Teamfight Tactics champions in Set 8

A TFT Dev Drop video released on Nov. 1 featuring the first look at the upcoming Teamfight Tactics Set, Monsters Attack!, and some of the new champions that are coming with it.

The arrival of Set Eight makes Augments the main mechanic of the game, as well as bringing back some fan-favorite themes like Star Guardians and Mech. In the roadmap revealed in the video are some estimates of dates for a future event with a new game mode.

TFT’s game design director Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer commented on some news about traits and champions, and despite listing just a few of them, the background videos showcase a good proportion of the champions that will be available.

All champions in Set Eight of TFT

This list was made completely based on the TFT Dev Drop video and may change as new information is revealed. While several champions can be observed on boards facing off against enemies as their mechanics are explained, others are taken from the explanations of Hero Augments, which buff and grant specific champions. Others have been seen on cards to be purchased from the in-game shop. And finally, some can only be seen in the arts.

Threats

Vel’Koz

Zac

Rammus

Bel’Veth

Aurelion Sol

Star Guardians

Lux

Yuumi

Rell

Ekko

Nilah

Taliyah

Syndra

Kai’sa

Anima Squad

Miss Fortune

Vayne

Jinx

Nasus

Riven

Sylas

Underground

Samira

Sona

Ezreal

Kayle

Vi

Ox Force

Viego

Annie

Aphelios

Alistar

A.D.M.I.N.

Le Blanc – ADMIN

Soraka

Camille

Blitzcrank

Unconfirmed Traits

Cho’Gath

Urgot

Sett

Jax

Yasuo

Ashe

Renekton

Lulu

Poppy

This article will be updated as new information is revealed about the champions of Monsters Attack! Players will be able to test out everything new in the new Set when it hits the PBE servers on Nov. 15.