All Teamfight Tactics champions in Set 8

A TFT Dev Drop video released on Nov. 1 featuring the first look at the upcoming Teamfight Tactics Set, Monsters Attack!, and some of the new champions that are coming with it.
The arrival of Set Eight makes Augments the main mechanic of the game, as well as bringing back some fan-favorite themes like Star Guardians and Mech. In the roadmap revealed in the video are some estimates of dates for a future event with a new game mode.
TFT’s game design director Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer commented on some news about traits and champions, and despite listing just a few of them, the background videos showcase a good proportion of the champions that will be available.
All champions in Set Eight of TFT
This list was made completely based on the TFT Dev Drop video and may change as new information is revealed. While several champions can be observed on boards facing off against enemies as their mechanics are explained, others are taken from the explanations of Hero Augments, which buff and grant specific champions. Others have been seen on cards to be purchased from the in-game shop. And finally, some can only be seen in the arts.
Threats
- Vel’Koz
- Zac
- Rammus
- Bel’Veth
- Aurelion Sol
Star Guardians
- Lux
- Yuumi
- Rell
- Ekko
- Nilah
- Taliyah
- Syndra
- Kai’sa
Anima Squad
- Miss Fortune
- Vayne
- Jinx
- Nasus
- Riven
- Sylas
Underground
- Samira
- Sona
- Ezreal
- Kayle
- Vi
Ox Force
- Viego
- Annie
- Aphelios
- Alistar
A.D.M.I.N.
- Le Blanc – ADMIN
- Soraka
- Camille
- Blitzcrank
Unconfirmed Traits
- Cho’Gath
- Urgot
- Sett
- Jax
- Yasuo
- Ashe
- Renekton
- Lulu
- Poppy
This article will be updated as new information is revealed about the champions of Monsters Attack! Players will be able to test out everything new in the new Set when it hits the PBE servers on Nov. 15.