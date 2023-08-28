All new TFT Set 9.5 Region Portals and what they do

With new traits coming into Teamfight Tactics thanks to the mid-set update, we also have a new crop of Region Portals for players to decide on when games start up. New Ixtal, Bilgewater, and even a new Freljord portal are all getting added to Set 9.5.

Here are all the new Region Portals coming to TFT Set 9.5 and what each does to change the aspect of a game of TFT.

The new TFT Set 9.5 regional portals

There’s a total of seven new regional portals for TFT Set 9.5, and two new traits also mean two new Ryze abilities since his ability changes based on which portal is active.

Ixtal Region Portals in TFT Set 9.5

First off, we have the Serpentine River portal. Instead of carousel rounds, players vote for one bonus that all players get. Plus, after each voting round, every player gets a component anvil.

The second Ixtal Region Portal is Ixaocan, the true re-roll portal. Every time a player stars up a unit 20 times, they gain valuable loot, repeatable each time 20 stars are hit.

Last but not least, the third Ixtal portal is Cardinal Arcology. Similar to other augments that Piltover offered, this one guarantees one Prismatic augment, one Gold augment, and one Silver one.

As for the new Ryze ability, the Realm Warp for Ixtal is another unique ability fitting of Ryze. He summons a thicket of vines, dealing magic damage to all enemies within after a couple of seconds. Enemies near the center of the thicket get knocked up, while allies gain Barkskin, which provides added Armor and Magic Resistance for a short time.

Bilgewater Region Portals in TFT Set 9.5

Bilgewater also has three portals, starting with Finn’s Market. Instead of a creature to fight, round 3-7 is a visit to Bilgewater Trader Finn, who offers either one Completed, Artifact, Support, or Radiant item for free to each player.

The second portal is Slaughter Docks, which offers plenty of free shop re-rolls. The number is equal to the stage number plus one, and only for the first round per stage. When that round ends, so does that re-roll potential.

Lastly, the third portal is Rat Town. Starting in Stage 2, randomly, a Lucky Shop can appear at the start of a round in a shop. These Lucky Shops will always be tailored to whatever traits you’re building.

The second Ryze ability, Realm Warp: Bilgewater, opens a portal and drops a giant treasure chest on your foes, dealing magic damage in a small area. The size of the chest increases based on how much gold you have, and hitting or killing enemies with the chest has a chance to drop gold.

New Freljord portal in TFT Set 9.5

As for the only returning trait with a new portal, we have Valar’s Hollow for Freljord. This one is relatively simple, as players will get an Item Anvil on 2-3 and a Support Anvil on 3-3.

