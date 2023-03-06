All new TFT Set 8.5 Little Legends and Chibi champions

Chibi PROJECT Zed Chibi Zed Nemesis Nimblefoot Super Evil Sprite Ultra Threat Whisker Noctero Scuttle Red Hot Rango

Chaos is spreading through the Teamfight Tactics city of Spatulopolis, bringing two new Chibi Champions in TFT Set 8.5, along with several new Little Legends.

Scheduled to drop into live servers on March 22 around 1pm CT are three new species of Little Legends.

The Mid-Set update will also include two Chibi Champions, although only one is dropping into live servers through the launch of Glitched Out! Watching the chaos unfold is the Mythic Little Legend. And the TFT Set 8.5 battle pass will feature two Little Legends, along with two new arenas.

Set 8.5 new TFT Little Legends

Ultra Threat Whisker

Crossing over the convergence for TFT Set 8.5 are Scuttle, Noctero, and Shork. Whisk around your arena board with the jet pack on the back of Shork or swoop in with a heroic flare through Noctero.

Rango Squad, featuring alternate versions of Dango, showcases five variants of the Little Legend heroes. And the Mythic Little Legends of Set 8.5 is Ultra Threat Whisker, directing chaos from his spatula throne.

The battle pass for TFT Set 8.5 will also have two additional Little Legends. Super Evil Sprite is after the Rango Squad while Nemesis Nimblefoot is rocking out.

Chibi Champions in TFT Set 8.5 and battle pass arenas

Chibi PROJECT Zed

Arriving in the TFT shop with the launch of Set 8.5 are Chibi Zed and Chibi Project Zed. The Chibi Zed has a new boom featuring super ninja skills that players have never seen before. And Chibi Project Zed has a ninja-style finisher that will have your opponent feeling the pain of their loss.

A second Chibi Champion is also slated to drop sometime during Set 8.5. The specifics of this Chibi Champion are unknown, other than it is a he.

In addition to the new Chibi Champions and Little Legends, the TFT Set 8.5 battle pass will contain two new arenas. The first is Whisker’s Evil Lair, a tier-three arena that is located at the end of the battle pass. And the other is a Monsters Attack! arena that showcases a stadium in the middle of Spatulopolis, where all the new Little Legends and Chibi Champions can gather to compete.

Players can test out all the new TFT Little Legends and Chibi Champions through PBE starting on March 8 or purchase them from the shop when Set 8.5 launches on March 22.

All Images via Riot Games