All the item changes coming to TFT’s mid-set update

Infinity Edge, Rapidfire Cannon, Seraph's Embrace, and Demolitionist's Charge are the focus of the mid-set update.

Teamfight Tactics’ mid-set update introduces 14 new champions and three new traits to the game, along with a host of other changes.

Void, Valkyrie, Sona, Kassadin, and Lux are departing from TFT, but many more additions are making their debut. As well as the coming and going of champions and traits, though, Riot is making a few other changes to existing champions, traits, and items.

Chrono, Dark Star, Mech Pilot, Sniper, and Vanguard are the focus of the trait changes, while Ezreal, Syndra, Jhin, Aurelion Sol, and Ekko headline the champion adjustments.

Here’s the rundown for the item changes coming to TFT’s mid-set update.

Item changes

Infinity Edge

Grants +100 percent Critical Strike damage > Sets the holder’s Critical Strike chance to 100 percent and deals less bonus damage.

Infinity Edge has been too much of a safe choice in the meta. The changes in the mid-set update should balance it out, giving players more a choice in their itemization.

Rapidfire Cannon

Gains +200 percent Attack Range > In addition to extra range, the holder’s attacks can’t miss (again).

Rapidfire Cannon is getting some extra power in the mid-set update, giving it a well-needed boost. The changes should make it more a viable item in the metagame.

Seraph’s Embrace

After casting their spell, the holder gains 20 mana > Replaced by a Summoner’s Rift classic: Blue Buff.

Blue Buff: After each spellcast, the holder’s mana is set to 20.

Demolitionist’s Charge