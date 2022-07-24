All big TFT Patch 12.14 nerfs and buffs from Patch Rundown

Leading up to the Teamfight Tactics Set Seven Mid-Set changes, many adjustments were made during Patch 12.14, from items and Draconic Augments to champions and traits.

Patch 12.14 is scheduled to hit live servers on July 27, containing a system change that nerfed how attack damage scales per champion star levels, along with significant trait and Draconic Augment nerfs and buffs. The patch appears more extensive on paper than what players may notice regarding meta changes, according to game designer director Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer and game designer Kent “Riot Kent” Wu.

Several notable nerfs were applied to champions like Xayah, Varus, and Nidalee from the AD system change. Traits like Cavalier, Warrior, and Dragonmancer were buffed slightly. Item distribution at Stage 2-7 Krugs was adjusted to guarantee at least one item. Armory timers were added as a quality of life change, and players in Double Up with a full bench can now open Orbs containing champions from Rune of Allegiance if it results in a champion increasing to the next star level.

Here’s every major TFT Set Seven Dragonlands balance change slated to take place via Patch 12.14, according to the Patch Rundown.

Traits

Warrior buffs will go live in Patch 12.14, increasing the chance to proc damage. The traits Cavalier and Dragonmancer were also given slight buffs after the traits underperformed during TFT Patch 12.13. And several adjustments were made to Mirage sub-traits Executioner and Spellsword.

Cavalier: Armor and magic resistance buffed from 40/60/80/100 to 35/65/95/125

Dragonmancer: Base ability power damage that scales per star level buffed from 15/35/60 to 18/40/70

Guild: Base attack damage bonus from Talon nerfed from 10 to five

Tempest: Health percentage damage buffed at six and eight from 10/20/30/45 to 5/20/35/50 percent

Warrior: Chance to proc increased from 33 to 50 percent

Warrior: Bonus attack damage adjusted from 120/220/420 to 80/175/325 percent

Mirage Executioner: Crit threshold buffed from 25/50/75/100 to 50/65/80/100 percent

Mirage Executioner: Crit damage reduced from 35/40/45/50 to 20/30/40/50 percent

Mirage Spellsword: Ability power per auto buffed from 6/9/12/16 to 6/10/14/18

Items

Deathblade attack damage was nerfed in conjunction with the AD system changes per star level. Morellonomicon was potentially buffed back to its former glory and the combo odds from Thieves Gloves were improved at level six and higher.

Deathblade: Attack damage nerfed from 40/60/80 to 35/50/65

Luminous Deathblade (Radiant): Attack damage nerfed from 60/90/120 to 50/75/100

Morellonomicon: Total ability power buffed from 30 to 50

More More-ellonomicon (Radiant): Total ability power increased from 50 to 80

Thieves Gloves: Increased and buffed the odds of getting better item combos from Thieves Gloves at level six and higher

Draconic Augments

Multiple nerfs were applied to all three Luden’s Echo Draconic Augments after it overperformed during the early game, according to Mortdog. Cruel Pact was reworked, increasing the health cost to purchase XP while giving some of that health back each turn for the remainder of the game. And a large number of trait Draconic Augment Crowns had their granted item changed, nerfing Assassin, Cavalier, Revel, and Scalescorn Crown.

Cruel Pact: Reworked—Cruel Pact will now cost six HP, instead of four, to buy XP and Tacticians will restore three health per turn

Devastating Charge: Base damage increased from 75 to 85

Gadget Expert: Bonus damage reduced from 40 to 33 percent (nerf)

Gear Upgrades: Base bonus increase from 200 to 250 percent

Heroic Presence: Health percent damage increased from six to seven percent

Luden’s Echo one: Damage adjusted from 60/80/100/120 to 40/70/100/130

Luden’s Echo two: Damage nerfed from 85/110/135/160 to 55/90/125/160

Luden’s Echo three: Damage nerfed from 120/160/200/240 to 90/140/190/240

Ricochet: Bound damage reduction reduced from 50 to 33 percent (buff)

Reckless Spending: Buff to Shimmerscale champions extended to all champions holding a Shimmerscale item in conjunction with Shimmerscale champions

Reckless Spending: Damage amplification reduced from 50 to 40 percent (nerf)

Item and champion changes granted from Crown and Soul Augments

Assassin Crown: Item changed from Infinity Edge to Hand of Justice

Cavalier Crown: Item changed from Sunfire Cape to Redemption

Guardian Crown: Item changed from Gargoyle Stoneplate to Sunfire Cape

Revel Crown: Item changed from Statikk Shiv to Hand of Justice

Scalescorn Crown: Item changed from Giant Slayer to Hand of Justice

Shimmerscale Soul: Now grants a Volibear

Tempest Crown: Item changed from Hand of Justice to Statikk Shiv

Champions

Big changes were applied to tier-five 10-cost dragons Aurelion Sol and Shyvana. A rework to Shyvana’s spell will go live via TFT Patch 12.14, changing her damage to flat damage instead of a percentage of health damage. Aurelion Sol was buffed across the board, from health to one and two-star spell damage. Ascend time was also reduced for Aurelion Sol. And a slight nerf was applied to one-star Ao Shin.

Ashe: Attack speed reduced from 0.75 to 0.7

Ashe: Mana buffed from 50/100 to 40/90

Nami: Spell healing nerfed at every star level from 275/300/325 to 175/200/225

Nami: Spell damage buffed from 100/150/200 to 150/200/250

Anivia: Mana buffed from 45/90 to 40/80

Zoe: Mana nerfed from 50/100 to 30/100

Zoe: Spell damage nerfed at one and two-star from 425/650/9001 to 375/575/9001

Zoe: Daisy health buffed at two and three-star from 1600/2600/10000 to 1600/2800/25000

Zoe: Daisy slam nerfed at one and two-star from 750/1500/10000 to 500/1000/10000

Ao Shin: Health increased from 900 to 1000

Ao Shin: Mana reduction reduced from 20 to 10

Ao Shin: Spell damage nerfed at one-star from 240/400/2500 to 210/400/2500

Aurelion Sol: Health increased from 900 to 1000

Aurelion Sol: Mana buffed from 40/90 to 0/60

Aurelion Sol: Spell damage buffed at one and two-star from 350/475/5000 to 400/700/5000

Aurelion Sol: Ascending time reduced from 20 to 15 seconds

Aurelion Sol: Bonus ascended damage reduced from 50 to 30 percent

Shyvana: Health reduced from 1200 to 1000

Shyvana: Change to Shyvana’s spell has her deal flat magic damage instead of a percentage of health damage

Shyvana: Shyvana is now immune to crowd control during her dive bomb

Shyvana: Armor and magic reductions increased from 55 to 70

Shyvana: New flat spell damage is 1200/1800/30000

All TFT Patch 12.14 balance adjustments are subject to change prior to the update going live on July 27.