Is Lucky Chloe in Tekken 8?

Lucky Chloe is a controversial character in the Tekken series, but she is still relatively popular in the fandom despite her polarizing nature. Whether you are a diehard fan of Lucky Chloe or not, you might still be curious about whether she will be making a return in Tekken 8, so let’s look into the subject in a little more detail.

Recommended Videos

Is Lucky Chloe part of the current Tekken 8 roster?

Lucky Chloe is not in Tekken 8, and no plans have been announced to bring her to the game as of yet. Image via Bandai Namco.

Lucky Chloe is not part of the initial lineup in Tekken 8, nor has she been confirmed to be part of the game later down the line in DLC. While Lucky Chloe has not been confirmed to be coming to Tekken 8 in any way at the moment, there is plenty of speculation surrounding the subject among fans.

Who is Lucky Chloe, and why is she controversial?

Lucky Chloe’s “otaku” personality and over the top cat-girl look made her a love or hate character. Image via Bandai Namco.

Lucky Chloe was first introduced in 2015’s Tekken 7. She’s a fighter with a distinct personality and a super cute look with long blonde pigtails, big blue eyes, and a cat-girl theme that runs through her entire wardrobe and appearance (and her personality).

She wears sporty, pink clothing with cat-like appendages, such as pink headphones with cat ears, a fluffy pink bolero jacket that has big cat paws that cover her hands, and a tail attached to her skirt. She is all about pink and black along with lace, ruffles, love hearts, and—of course—cats.

Lucky Chloe has a profession that matches her appearance too; she’s a Japanese pop star. However, she is not actually Japanese, even though she is obsessed with the culture and is described as an “otaku”. Chloe is the face of the G Corporation brand in Tekken.

There is a reason I’m going into detail about Lucky Chloe’s appearance and personality, as it all comes together to explain why she is so controversial. She received a fair amount of backlash when she was released, with some players finding her character and personality annoying and over the top, especially with the cat-girl nature of her design and personality (the “nyah” cat noises she makes can be bizarre at times). While her playful nature is found to be endearing by some, it is considered frustrating by others.

Some players also took issue with Chloe’s otaku nature, such as how she speaks with a heavy Japanese accent despite not being Japanese (even though she is fluent in the language along with English).

Lucky Chloe’s polarizing reaction from players is likely to have affected whether she will be coming back to the Tekken series.

Could Lucky Chloe be coming to Tekken 8 in the future?

There is still a chance to see a return of Lucky Chloe in Tekken’s future. Image via Bandai Namco.

There have been discussions amongst fans on whether Lucky Chloe will return in the r/Tekken Subreddit, with most divided. Some argue she will likely appear via DLC at some point as Michael Murray—a well-known designer from the Tekken series—often mentions her when discussing the series and Katshurio Harada, a Japanese game producer and director who is best-known work is the Tekken series, drew a picture of the character that he posted to Twitter/X earlier this year.

That said, others argue they don’t think Lucky Chloe will be coming at all, especially because the character Azucena—a new fighter in the Tekken 8 roster—is very similar, although Azucena is specifically mixed martial arts while Lucky Chloe is more aligned with acrobatics along with freestyle dance. They also argue Azucena fills this role without the divisive controversy Lucky Chloe has become associated with, which makes her a safer option.

There is no way to tell at the moment if Lucky Chloe will or will not be coming to Tekken 8 eventually, but we will make sure to keep you updated on any news.