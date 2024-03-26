What is Dragon Ball Super Card Game Fusion World?

The Dragon Ball Super Collectible Card Game revived the long-dead Dragon Ball CCG in 2017 and has been fairly successful overall. But it has fallen behind in recent years as online card games have only gotten more popular. That’s where Dragon Ball Super Card Fusion World comes in.

As of February 2024, the original Dragon Ball Super CCG has been rebranded to DBS Masters, while a new product named Dragon Ball Super Card Fusion World launched with a physical and digital card game element. This split in the product is almost a soft reboot of the DBS CCG that will give players globally a simplified version to play and collect on two fronts for the first time.

Dragon Ball Super Card Fusion World guide: What is it and how to play?

This game takes the CCG to a new level. Image via Bandai Namco

Dragon Ball Super Card Fusion World is a new version of the 2017 Dragon Ball Super Collectible Card Game that implements a physical and digital approach to the game. It takes the core gameplay of the original DBS CCG, which has now been branded as Masters, and simplifies it to be more accessible to a wider audience.

With this overhaul, Bandai Namco is revamping the Dragon Ball Super CCG to remove the complicated bloat that has built up in Masters over the years, making Fusion World an easy place for new players to jump in and enjoy the game. This is the first time a version of the DBS card game is being distributed worldwide with the same card pool across the board. It is also being handled by the same internal team that operates the One Piece TCG.

At its core, Fusion World is looking to be the Dragon Ball Super CCG equivalent to the Pokémon TCG and Pokémon TCG Live in that its physical cards will play a role within the digital client with hopes of getting players to collect and participate in the game at both levels. You can download the Fusion World client on the official DBS CCG website.

Is Dragon Ball Super Card Fusion World replacing the original Dragon Ball Super Card Game?

The core is the same. Image via Bandai Namco

Bandai Namco does not plan to replace the existing Dragon Ball Super Collectible Card Game—Masters—with Dragon Ball Super Card Fusion World. At the very least, Masters will continue to be supported with new products through the end of 2024.

Once we get closer to the end of the year and Bandai gets more feedback on the early days of Fusion World’s performance in physical sales, player turnout for events, and digital client usage, we should hear more about the future of DBS Masters. If Fusion World becomes a big hit, it is likely Masters will eventually be sunset so the production team can solely focus on the newer game.

For now, it looks like Bandai is running Masters and Fusion World similar to how Konami operates the Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG and Master Duel—keeping both formats separate and alive with new content, though for DBS, there are two physical card games instead of just one.

