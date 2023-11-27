Marvel Snap will ‘continue to flourish’ despite Nuverse structural changes

Marvel Snap fans have been assured the game will “continue to flourish” amid reports of structural changes that will impact publisher Nuverse and its parent company ByteDance.

Bytedance is reportedly set to wind down Nuverse, its gaming brand, and will move away from mainstream video games—which has led to concern regarding the future of Marvel Snap.

Development should not be affected. Image via Marvel Snap

However, addressing the reports on Nov.27, the official Marvel Snap Twitter account assured players that “regardless of any changes at Nuverse” Marvel Snap “will continue to operate and flourish in the future.”

Although it seems the ongoing development of the game will not be immediately impacted, the change of direction from Bytedance could still see some changes occur at developer Second Dinner.

Based in California, the developer could move to operate completely independently or may find a new publisher to work alongside, though this could take some time. Fans will understandably be concerned about this, particularly for the long-term future of the title.

Crucially, however, Second Dinner holds the Marvel license, and therefore, there will not need to be any negotiation regarding that aspect if it does indeed separate from Bytedance. This is all merely speculation at this point, though, and further updates from the developer will be crucial.

Marvel Snap is currently in the midst of the November Season Pass, which focuses on Ms. Marvel, while December will place focus on the Hellfire Club and Sebastian Shaw. Each new season brings new characters and locations to the game, as well as plenty of new variants to collect.

Second Dinner has enjoyed great success with Marvel Snap, winning Mobile Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2022 and boasting a successful launch on Steam in Aug. 2023 that brought the game to new players.