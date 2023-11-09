All shiny Pokémon card art confirmed for Shiny Treasure ex TCG set

Pokémon’s The Shiny Treasure ex set will feature reprints of previously released cards but will include shiny versions of several of the Paldea Evolved English expansion, including 15 Shiny Pokémon cards.
It’s a High-Class pack and the fourth Japanese subset of the Pokémon TGC’s Scarlet and Violet era. Most of the Shiny Pokémon will be originally from the Scarlet and Violet region—Paldea—except for Charmander, Charmelon, Charizard, and Mime Jr.
All Shiny Pokémon card arts confirmed for Shiny Treasure ex TCG set
Out of the more than 60 Pokémon cards, The Pokémon Company has confirmed 15 Shiny versions, including the evolution line of the Paldea starters. The Shiny Treasure ex TCG set will be released in Japan on Dec. 1.
Here’s a comparison of the regular prints and the Shiny Treauser ex prints of all the confirmed shiny Pokémon.