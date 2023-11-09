All shiny Pokémon card art confirmed for Shiny Treasure ex TCG set

Most have pastel colors and cute stars.

Charizard looking fierce in the TCG 151 set.
Pokémon’s The Shiny Treasure ex set will feature reprints of previously released cards but will include shiny versions of several of the Paldea Evolved English expansion, including 15 Shiny Pokémon cards.

It’s a High-Class pack and the fourth Japanese subset of the Pokémon TGC’s Scarlet and Violet era. Most of the Shiny Pokémon will be originally from the Scarlet and Violet region—Paldea—except for Charmander, Charmelon, Charizard, and Mime Jr.

Out of the more than 60 Pokémon cards, The Pokémon Company has confirmed 15 Shiny versions, including the evolution line of the Paldea starters. The Shiny Treasure ex TCG set will be released in Japan on Dec. 1.

Here’s a comparison of the regular prints and the Shiny Treauser ex prints of all the confirmed shiny Pokémon.

Sprigatito

Floragato

Meowscarada ex

Fuecoco

Crocalor 

Skeledirge ex

Quaxly

Quaxwell

Quaquaval ex

Charmander

Charmeleon

Charmander ex

Wattrel

Kilowattrel

Mime Jr.

