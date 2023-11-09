All shiny Pokémon card art confirmed for Shiny Treasure ex TCG set

Most have pastel colors and cute stars.

Pokémon’s The Shiny Treasure ex set will feature reprints of previously released cards but will include shiny versions of several of the Paldea Evolved English expansion, including 15 Shiny Pokémon cards.

It’s a High-Class pack and the fourth Japanese subset of the Pokémon TGC’s Scarlet and Violet era. Most of the Shiny Pokémon will be originally from the Scarlet and Violet region—Paldea—except for Charmander, Charmelon, Charizard, and Mime Jr.

All Shiny Pokémon card arts confirmed for Shiny Treasure ex TCG set

Out of the more than 60 Pokémon cards, The Pokémon Company has confirmed 15 Shiny versions, including the evolution line of the Paldea starters. The Shiny Treasure ex TCG set will be released in Japan on Dec. 1.

Here’s a comparison of the regular prints and the Shiny Treauser ex prints of all the confirmed shiny Pokémon.

Sprigatito

Illustrated by Megumi Mizutani. Image via The Pokémon Company Illustrated by kurumitsu. Image via The Pokémon Company

Floragato

Illustrated by nagimiso. Image via The Pokémon Company Illustrated by GIDORA. Image via The Pokémon Company

Meowscarada ex

Illustrated by 5ban Graphics. Image via The Pokémon Company Illustrated by 5ban Graphics. Image via The Pokémon Company

Fuecoco

Illustrated by Kagemaru Himeno. Image via The Pokémon Company Illustrated by OKACHEKE. Image via The Pokémon Company

Crocalor

Illustrated by Hitoshi Ariga. Image via The Pokémon Company Illustrated by Hideki Ishikawa. Image via The Pokémon Company

Skeledirge ex

Illustrated by 5ban Graphics. Image via The Pokémon Company Illustrated by 5ban Graphics. Image via The Pokémon Company

Quaxly

Illustrated by Naoki Saito. Image via The Pokémon Company Illustrated by GIDORA. Image via The Pokémon Company

Quaxwell

Illustrated by Souichirou Gunjima. Image via The Pokémon Company Illustrated by Atsushi Furusawa. Image via The Pokémon Company

Quaquaval ex

Illustrated by 5ban Graphics. Image via The Pokémon Company Illustrated by 5ban Graphics. Image via The Pokémon Company

Charmander

Illustrated byGIDORA. Image via The Pokémon Company Illustrated by sowsow. Image via The Pokémon Company

Charmeleon

Illustrated by Tonji Matsuno. Image via The Pokémon Company Illustrated by Kouki Saiou. Image via The Pokémon Company

Charmander ex

Illustrated by 5ban Graphics. Image via The Pokémon Company Illustrated by 5ban Graphics. Image via The Pokémon Company

Wattrel

Illustrated by Shiburoh. Image via The Pokémon Company Illustrated by Scav. Image via The Pokémon Company

Kilowattrel

Illustrated by AKIRA EGAMWA. Image via The Pokémon Company Illustrated by Nisota Niso. Image via The Pokémon Company

Mime Jr.