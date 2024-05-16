Is the System Shock remake on Game Pass?

System Shock is a 2023 sci-fi game, a remake of the classic 1994 original. The action-adventure title was originally made for PC but Nightdive is now releasing console versions, too. Players started wondering whether it will be available on Xbox Game Pass as well.

What is the System Shock remake?

In System Shock, players take the mantle of a nameless hacker who gets caught in the middle of political and military schemes while trying to access files at the Citadel Station, where the game takes place. You will have to battle the enigmatic S.H.O.D.A.N. to save humanity from destruction.

The game is finally making its way to consoles on May 21. A relaunch like this always sparks hope in Xbox Game Pass users that it will also become available as part of their subscription. Especially this time, as System Shock also launches on Xbox X/S and One. Unfortunately, we don’t have good news.

Will the System Shock remake be available on Xbox Game Pass?

So far, System Shock is not expected to be available on the Xbox Game Pass, since there is no information about it. The game is launching on both current generations of Xbox consoles, and there is nary a peep about the Game Pass.

However, that doesn’t mean the game won’t become available later. Because it’s available on so many platforms, System Shock will more than likely be part of Game Pass. Although it’s impossible to predict when that could specifically happen, if we were to guess, we’d say 2025 is the earliest.

The remake was warmly welcomed by PC players. Image via Nightdive Studios

If you’re eager to jump into the action-adventure title as fast as possible, though, it’s worth buying it. The PC version received generally favorable reviews from both players and critics. It has a score of 78 on Metacritic, based on 80 reviews, with a 7.6 average from users.

