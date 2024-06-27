All Supervive Twitch Drops and how to claim them

Supervive’s first playtest goes live on June 27 at 12am CT, starting with EU. For those who want to join in on the action, you have a chance of getting access and other goodies through a Twitch drops campaign.

The game will only be live for a few hours, so if you want to make the most of what’s on offer and get an idea of what’s at play here, look no further.

All Supervive Twitch drops

The Super Shards’ sole use is prioritizing who gets in. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Two Twitch drops are available for Supervive when the playtest goes live on June 27.

The first is access to the game, which you have a chance of getting from watching Twitch streamers play. The second item is a Boosted Emote, which you should unlock after watching any streamer playing the game for two hours.

If you don’t gain access to the beta, you still get the emote on your account for later playtests or when the game officially releases.

How to claim Supervive Twitch drops

To claim Supervive drops, head to Theorycraft’s website and make an account. Link that account with Twitch, and then as you watch streams, you’ll collect an item known as Super Shards every hour of active watchtime.

The more Super Shards you have, the greater your chance of being invited to the beta. The beta is also only available for those in NA or EU regions, so if you are outside of those regions, you won’t be able to join the game at this time.

If you do get access to this playtest, though, you should also gain access to any future playtests when they become available.

