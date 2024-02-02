Who is the final boss in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

With Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League finally out, players are wondering which antagonists you’ll face, and more precisely, who’s the final boss.

With a name like Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, you’re bound to be facing off against iconic superheroes. But as you get more into the story, you quickly realize there’s a mastermind supervillain pulling the strings. It makes sense you’d face off against this villain at the end of the game, but the final battle is pretty underwhelming.

Who is Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League’s final boss?

The final boss of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is one of the greatest supervillains in the DC universe: Brainiac. Anyone familiar with the comics should recognize him, but if Kill the Justice League is one of your first forays into the DC universe, you may be a bit confused. Here’s what you need to know.

Brainiac’s the big baddie of the show. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In the comics, Brainiac is a superintelligent android from the planet Colu, and his main purpose is destroying planets and galaxies by shrinking them down to preserve them in bottles. He reasons that only he has the right to possess such knowledge. These motivations and actions made him one of the Justice League’s greatest antagonists, and he already appeared as a main villain in other DC games, including Injustice 2.

In Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, his actions aren’t too different from the comics’ counterpart. Early in the story, Green Lantern claims Brainiac wants to transform Earth into a new planet, Colu. That said, the game doesn’t focus a whole lot on Brainiac, instead putting the spotlight on the Suicide Squad and the brainwashed Justice League members themselves.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League final boss fight, explained

After you defeat every Justice League member standing in your way, you finally come face to face with Brainiac, who’s a bit underwhelming, to say the least. The supervillain doesn’t even use any original powers. Instead, he just transforms into the Justice League members you’ve already defeated, claiming he gained this power by brainwashing the superheroes.

It’s far from challenging. If you haven’t had issues with other boss fights until this point, taking down Brainiac should be a no-brainer for you. Afterward, the story of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League concludes.