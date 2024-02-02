Category:
Suicide Squad

Who is the final boss in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

Who's the final big bad?
Image of Mateusz Miter
Mateusz Miter
|
Published: Feb 2, 2024 04:40 am
Brainiac looking at the Suicide Squad in the game.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

With Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League finally out, players are wondering which antagonists you’ll face, and more precisely, who’s the final boss.

Recommended Videos

With a name like Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, you’re bound to be facing off against iconic superheroes. But as you get more into the story, you quickly realize there’s a mastermind supervillain pulling the strings. It makes sense you’d face off against this villain at the end of the game, but the final battle is pretty underwhelming.

Who is Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League’s final boss?

The final boss of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is one of the greatest supervillains in the DC universe: Brainiac. Anyone familiar with the comics should recognize him, but if Kill the Justice League is one of your first forays into the DC universe, you may be a bit confused. Here’s what you need to know.

Brainiac in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.
Brainiac’s the big baddie of the show. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In the comics, Brainiac is a superintelligent android from the planet Colu, and his main purpose is destroying planets and galaxies by shrinking them down to preserve them in bottles. He reasons that only he has the right to possess such knowledge. These motivations and actions made him one of the Justice League’s greatest antagonists, and he already appeared as a main villain in other DC games, including Injustice 2.

In Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, his actions aren’t too different from the comics’ counterpart. Early in the story, Green Lantern claims Brainiac wants to transform Earth into a new planet, Colu. That said, the game doesn’t focus a whole lot on Brainiac, instead putting the spotlight on the Suicide Squad and the brainwashed Justice League members themselves.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League final boss fight, explained

After you defeat every Justice League member standing in your way, you finally come face to face with Brainiac, who’s a bit underwhelming, to say the least. The supervillain doesn’t even use any original powers. Instead, he just transforms into the Justice League members you’ve already defeated, claiming he gained this power by brainwashing the superheroes.

It’s far from challenging. If you haven’t had issues with other boss fights until this point, taking down Brainiac should be a no-brainer for you. Afterward, the story of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League concludes.

related content
Read Article What is ‘Social Squad’ in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League? Explained
Promotion art for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League with character looking down and the logo above them.
Category:
Suicide Squad
Suicide Squad
What is ‘Social Squad’ in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League? Explained
Nádia Linhares Nádia Linhares Feb 2, 2024
Read Article What is the max level in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League?
close-up of king shark in suicide squad
Category:
Suicide Squad
Suicide Squad
What is the max level in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League?
Andrew Highton Andrew Highton Feb 1, 2024
Read Article When does the Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League battle pass release?
Harley Quinn with Gold Kryptonite in her hair in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.
Category:
Suicide Squad
Suicide Squad
When does the Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League battle pass release?
Josh Challies Josh Challies Feb 1, 2024
Read Article Does Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League have a post-credits scene?
A news report in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League on Batman's death.
Category:
Suicide Squad
Suicide Squad
Does Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League have a post-credits scene?
Josh Challies Josh Challies Feb 1, 2024
Read Article Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League ending, explained
A screenshot from the ending cutscene in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League showing a miniaturized Braniac.
Category:
Suicide Squad
Suicide Squad
Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League ending, explained
Josh Challies Josh Challies Feb 1, 2024
Related Content
Read Article What is ‘Social Squad’ in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League? Explained
Promotion art for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League with character looking down and the logo above them.
Category:
Suicide Squad
Suicide Squad
What is ‘Social Squad’ in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League? Explained
Nádia Linhares Nádia Linhares Feb 2, 2024
Read Article What is the max level in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League?
close-up of king shark in suicide squad
Category:
Suicide Squad
Suicide Squad
What is the max level in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League?
Andrew Highton Andrew Highton Feb 1, 2024
Read Article When does the Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League battle pass release?
Harley Quinn with Gold Kryptonite in her hair in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.
Category:
Suicide Squad
Suicide Squad
When does the Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League battle pass release?
Josh Challies Josh Challies Feb 1, 2024
Read Article Does Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League have a post-credits scene?
A news report in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League on Batman's death.
Category:
Suicide Squad
Suicide Squad
Does Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League have a post-credits scene?
Josh Challies Josh Challies Feb 1, 2024
Read Article Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League ending, explained
A screenshot from the ending cutscene in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League showing a miniaturized Braniac.
Category:
Suicide Squad
Suicide Squad
Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League ending, explained
Josh Challies Josh Challies Feb 1, 2024

Author

Mateusz Miter
Polish Staff Writer. Mateusz previously worked for numerous outlets and gaming-adjacent companies, including ESL. League of Legends or CS:GO? He loves them both. In fact, he wonders which game he loves more every day. He wanted to go pro years ago, but somewhere along the way decided journalism was the more sensible option—and he was right.