How to fix unable to reach server error in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League requires an internet connection to play. If you encounter the “unable to reach server” error, we’ve got the fix you need.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will not include an offline story mode until a future update, leaving you at the mercy of the servers when you want to play the game. Fortunately, there are some fixes you can try.

If your access to Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is being blocked by the “unable to reach server” error, we’ve got some fixes you should try.

How to fix server error in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

Before you try anything to fix the server error in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, check the server status to see if there is a known issue or if any server maintenance is being conducted. If either of those are reported, there will be no fix and you’ll have to wait until the servers are live again.

If there are no reported issues, you can attempt to fix the “unable to reach server” error in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League by trying these steps in order. After you’ve done each of the steps, reload Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League and see if the issue persists.

Close Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League and reload the game. Restart your PC or console Restart your router or modem Submit a support ticket

On several occasions when I have encountered the “unable to reach server” error in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, reloading the game has proven to be successful, and, as long as there are no known errors or maintenance underway, the above steps should work.

If you try the steps listed above and cannot fix the problem, you can submit a support ticket to WBGames to get direct support from the developer.