Can you play Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League solo?

Squad up, or go alone.
Josh Challies
Published: Feb 2, 2024 05:28 am
The members of the Suicide Squad looking out on Metropolis.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is advertised as being highly suited to multiplayer, but can you enjoy the Rocksteady title solo? We’ve got the answer.

If you want to play Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League with your friends, up to three other players can join you in your battle against the Justice League, but you may also want to undertake the challenge on your own without the assistance of others. Read on to find out whether it’s possible.

Can you play Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League outside of multiplayer?

Harley Quinn with Gold Kryptonite in her hair in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.
Go your own way. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Yes, you can play Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League as a solo player, if you wish, but you still need to be constantly connected to the WBGames servers until an offline story mode is added post-launch.

When you play Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League on your own, you can freely switch between any of the four characters in Task Force X, but you can also take advantage of the Social Squad feature where bots control your other team members using the cosmetics, Talents, and weapons of your friends.

Although playing multiplayer provides extra competition and lets you potentially take on harder threats, you aren’t locked out of any content as a solo player, and can track your scores against your friends and rival players also playing on their own.

I played the entire story solo and have completed numerous endgame activities without joining up with other players, so it’s refreshing to know nothing is holding you back and you can play the game however you want.

At any time, you can also jump into a session with friends and don’t need to worry about losing any progress, as everything you unlock and earn will remain once you revert to solo play. If you advance the story, the progress you made will also count toward your solo playthrough, and you can choose to skip past anything you’ve already completed.

