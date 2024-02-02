Category:
Suicide Squad

What is ‘Social Squad’ in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League? Explained

You can choose whose character to use in your squad.
Image of Nádia Linhares
Nádia Linhares
|
Published: Feb 2, 2024 12:44 am
Promotion art for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League with character looking down and the logo above them.
Image via Rocksteady

You’ll notice when you load your game while playing Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, the game will automatically select characters for your squad. That feature is called Social Squad and can connect you with other players while they are offline.

What is ‘Social Squad’ in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League and how it works

The social tab in Suice Squad: Kill the Justice League.
You don’t have to be lonely. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League‘s story follows DC villains Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Captain Boomerang, and the bizarre King Shark. Players can play in co-op with these characters, but if you are playing solo, you can use Social Squad to assign an AI-controlled character from Friends List, Clans, or Leaderboards.

This feature lets you choose another character built by other players and recruit them to your playing squad. Once added, you can use their appearance, loadouts, and talents they already have, though their effectiveness will be matched to yours.

You won’t be able to edit them or level your friend’s characters while you’re playing, but they do get part of the gear and resources you earn while they’re in your squad. They have to remember to check their mailbox in the Hall of Justice to claim those rewards, though, as they will only be available for seven days.

How to recruit using in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Social Squad

Rogue Outfits Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League
Choose the best team for you. Screenshot via Rocksteady

Social Squad is automatically activated when you start a solo session, but you can choose whose and what character you’ll recruit through the Social tab in the main menu. You should do this before starting a session, as doing so while already in-game may cause problems or block you from recruiting someone from the leaderboards.

When in the Social tab, you can choose any player in the Friends, Clan, and Leaderboards columns to pick a character. If you want to get a character from the number one player in the global leaderboard, click on the Flying Solo option and the player in first place, then View Full Player Profile. There, you’ll be able to check all of their characters plus what weapons and stats are equipped click on the character’s icon on top of the character model.

Once you decide what character you’ll recruit, click Add Bot to Squad.

Read Article What is the max level in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League?
close-up of king shark in suicide squad
Category:
Suicide Squad
Suicide Squad
What is the max level in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League?
Andrew Highton Andrew Highton Feb 1, 2024
Read Article When does the Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League battle pass release?
Harley Quinn with Gold Kryptonite in her hair in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.
Category:
Suicide Squad
Suicide Squad
When does the Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League battle pass release?
Josh Challies Josh Challies Feb 1, 2024
Read Article Does Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League have a post-credits scene?
A news report in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League on Batman's death.
Category:
Suicide Squad
Suicide Squad
Does Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League have a post-credits scene?
Josh Challies Josh Challies Feb 1, 2024
Read Article Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League ending, explained
A screenshot from the ending cutscene in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League showing a miniaturized Braniac.
Category:
Suicide Squad
Suicide Squad
Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League ending, explained
Josh Challies Josh Challies Feb 1, 2024
Read Article Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League: How to beat Brainiac and all rewards
Brainiac in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.
Category:
Suicide Squad
Suicide Squad
Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League: How to beat Brainiac and all rewards
Josh Challies Josh Challies Feb 1, 2024
Author

Nádia Linhares
Nádia is a Brazilian freelance writer who works for Dot since 2020. She has covered everything from Pokémon to FIFA. Video games are an essential part of her life, especially indie games and RPGs. You can catch her playing Overwatch in her spare time, but she writes better than she aims.