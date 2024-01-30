All current Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Twitch drops and how to claim them

There are a few different Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League goodies you can unlock via the Twitch drops, thanks to Warner Bros Games’ new rollout, so let’s take a look at what they are and how you can go about claiming them as easily as possible.

What rewards can you get from the current Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Twitch drops?

The Twitch drop rewards consist of a set of cosmetic items. Each of the playable characters—Harley Quinn, Deadshot, King Shark, and Captain Boomerang—has their own set, and each is made up of three items: the Cyber Crime skin (each has the same theme, but the outfits are different to suit each character), a weapon trinket and a weapon doll.

Each set will have its own drop cycles, too, so tune in on Twitch on specific dates to unlock the reward sets for each character.

The drop cycle dates for each villain are as follows:

Harley Quinn: 1/30/24–2/7/24

Harley Quinn’s Twitch drop rewards. Image via Rocksteady.

King Shark: 2/8/24–2/16/24

King Shark’s Twitch drop rewards. Image via Rocksteady.

Deadshot: 2/17/24–2/25/24

Deadshot’s Twitch drop rewards. Image via Rocksteady.

Captain Boomerang: 2/26/24–3/4/24

Captain Boomerang’s Twitch drop rewards. Image via Rocksteady.

How do you claim the Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Twitch drops?

To claim these rewards, you will need to enable Twitch drops on Twitch and watch while a streamer plays Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. If you aren’t sure whether the streamer you are watching has Twitch Drops enabled, check to see if there is a callout message at the top of the Stream Chat on the channel you are watching.

You will receive your goodies for every 30 minutes you watch a stream, with the limit being 90 minutes. When the drop rewards have been earned, they will be put into your Twitch Inventory. You can then claim the reward inventory in-game. Before you can do any of this, though, you will need to make sure your Twitch account is connected to your Warner Bros Games account, so let’s check out how to do so.

How to link your Twitch account with your WB Games account

Image via Rocksteady Studios

If you don’t have a WB Games account, you can head over to the website here to sign up. You can also sign up for a Twitch account—if you don’t have one already but are interested in collecting the rewards from the Twitch drops—here.

To link your accounts, head over to WB Games and sign in. Go to the Connection page on the WB Games site and choose the platform you are planning to play on.

When you have chosen your platform, go to the Connections list and press the Connect button for Twitch. Click on continue and a pop-up window will appear that will allow you to log into Twitch. When you have signed in, click on the Authorize button. This will authorize WB Games to connect with your Twitch.

How to collect the Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Twitch drop rewards

You will be able to collect your rewards by launching Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League and then heading into your character’s inventory. You should be able to see the Twitch drop items in your inventory.

Can you earn Twitch drop rewards before owning Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League?

Image via Rocksteady

You will be able to earn the cosmetic rewards at any time during the campaign windows for the Twitch drops. As long as you have a WB Games account linked to your Twitch, you can collect your rewards at any time.

When are the Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Twitch drops going to become available?

The Twitch drops for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will become available from Jan. 30, which is when early access begins for those who purchase the deluxe edition.