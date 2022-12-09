YouTube, Twitch hit ‘new viewership peaks’ thanks to The Game Awards, according to host Geoff Keighley

The Game Awards 2022 is behind us, and it apparently set new viewership records across the board.

Geoff Keighley, The Game Awards executive producer and host, revealed after the show concluded that it set a new viewership record for YouTube and Twitch—two of the platforms this year’s show was streamed on.

Just received reports that we hit new viewership peaks on YouTube and Twitch. Thank you so much. — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) December 9, 2022

While there have been no official reports on the viewership this year, the show was undoubtedly popular. A number of outlets, including GameSpot and IGN, broadcasted it live on their YouTube channels, and it was also followed by countless streamers on Twitch. The 2021 edition of The Game Awards had the most viewers prior to the event, with 85 million, according to Wikipedia.

As always, the most heated race this year was in the Game of the Year category, where two titles stood out above the rest—God of War Ragnarök and Elden Ring. In the end, it was the latter that took the award while also winning Best Game Direction, Best Role Playing Game, and Best Art Direction.

Santa Monica Studios, however, also got its fair share of spoils for God of War Ragnarök. The game received an award for Best Narrative, Score and Music, Audio Design, and Performance for Christopher Judge’s Kratos, to name a few. You can check the full list of winners and nominees here.