It was a little too extreme in the eyes of many.

As one of the biggest streamers on Twitch, Imane “Pokimane” Anys has an army of dedicated fans. But, their allegiance to the queen can sometimes get a little extreme in the eyes of others.

For example, during her trip in South Korea in June 2022, a fan tracked her down and offered to carry her luggage.

But while some said his intentions were good, others said it was creepy.

The debate about where to draw the line has ignited again after a fan tattooed a portrait of her face on their arm and showed it off on social media, and now they’re being roasted for it.

Image via u/Conor_exe on Reddit

The fan first shared a picture of the Pokimane tattoo in July. However, because it was still in progress and missing half of her hair, people struggled to make the connection and thought it was fake. “It’s fake. There’s no way someone is this stupid,” said one person who commented on it. “That’s creepy,” said another, who realized it was real but wasn’t impressed with the commitment.

Still, the fan wasn’t dissuaded. They followed it up with a progress picture a couple of weeks later in Aug. It looked better the second time around, but they still got roasted into oblivion for it.

“Not sure why, but I find tattoos of real people creepy. Especially when they’re a person you don’t know personally,” said one person.

“Let’s just be clear. This is incredibly creepy,” said another.

Image via u/Conor_exe on Reddit

However, rather than adding to the chorus of criticism against them, one person took a different approach. They asked the fan what the reasoning was behind their decision to get it.

“Personally, I like portrait tattoos,” explained the fan.

“I have three on my other arm. Pokimane is just another person that I really like. That’s why I picked her as one of the portraits for my sleeve.”

The fan said they plan on adding a tattoo portrait of Rachell “Valkyrae” Hofstetter on their forearm next to accompany Pokimane, although people are already trying to encourage them not to.