Ye mad: Adin Ross explains problematic reason behind Kanye West interview cancellation

It has been a tumultuous year for Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, to say the very least. While he was once regarded as a musical genius a decade ago, the artist began falling in with more fringe crowds starting near the end of the 2010s, leading to today. After some recent and growing hate speech about Black and Jewish communities, not many mainstream personalities were willing to platform him—except for a hopeful Adin Ross.

It seemed many fans were excited about this, which is why it came as a surprise when Ross suddenly did a 180-degree turn and said he couldn’t “have his platform be used to spread hate,” canceling the interview. Ross didn’t really give any more details about this until a recent podcast appearance on Off the Record with DJ Akademiks. In the clip, the streamer said it wasn’t actually canceled by him at all, with Ye apparently getting fed up with something he said.

According to Ross, Ye was the one who reached out to him initially, asking for his number so they could connect. After talking for 30 minutes, the streamer said he invited Ye onto his stream to interview him and talk about everything, promising the stream would do “crazy numbers” with up to 500,000 live viewers. It seems that this is when the rapper agreed and Ross made the announcement.

After this, Ross said he continued to stay in contact with Ye, having regular conversations until Ross said something he thinks the rapper might’ve taken issue with. “He probably thought I was an enemy,” Ross said, before stating that he wasn’t going to say what he said that got Kanye so upset.

After a little prodding from the host, Ross went into a bit more detail. “I’ll summarize it,” Ross said. “It was just basically like ‘Yo, like you know I’m Jewish. I’m not going to go for that. I feel you should come at whoever you’re coming at directly, don’t come at my community.'”

As a Jewish man, it seems that Ross was against Ye spouting broad generalizations about his community, instead preferring that the rapper name the specific people who were on his mind. Ross put it best when he said “not all Jews are evil, bro.”

In response to this, according to the streamer, Ye contacted him and said something along the lines of “you Jews aren’t going to tell me what I can and can’t say. We cool?” After Ross responded that they were good, likely not wanting to cause trouble, Ye supposedly said, “I don’t want you to be my enemy.”

It seems that the two haven’t spoken since that phone call, with Ross announcing shortly after that he couldn’t platform Kanye due to his broad generalizations and hate. While the streamer may have initially made it seem like it was solely his decision, it’s good to see that he did stick up for his community even if it did cost him a large guest spot.