XQc was the most-watched Twitch streamer this week following Fall Guys controversy

XQc has taken HasanAbi’s crown as the most-watched Twitch streamer over the past week—and it wasn’t without controversy.

The Canadian-born streamer, known as one of the most popular streamers on Twitch, averaged almost 3.8 million hours watched with 63 hours of total airtime from Nov. 10 to 16. Dota2RuHub, Gaules, and ibai finished just below xQc with politics streamer HasanAbi dropping to No. 6 on the list following the success of his 2020 U.S. presidential election coverage, according to Streams Charts.

XQc played a variety of titles, like Among Us, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Demon’s Souls, and more. On Nov. 15, however, xQc was caught up in controversy following the conclusion of Twitch’s recent GlitchCon event.

During the Fall Guys tournament, xQc was accused of stream sniping DrLupo’s team, which lost them the round. Although xQc later claimed this was a joke, Tyler1, DrLupo, and Shroud criticized xQc for his behavior. The Canadian streamer later apologized for his actions on Nov. 15.

Stop defending my everywhere for no reason. We got into the final game with @DrLupo and @shroud 's team. We shouldn't of done it and it was wrong. I'm sorry for my actions. I thought it would be funny. It did not change the outcome but it was still malicious. Sorry. — xQc (@xQc) November 15, 2020

Nonetheless, xQc is among the most popular streamers on Twitch. The variety streamer is known as one of the most active streamers on the platform since he streams on Twitch almost daily.

He’s grown exponentially over the course of 2020. At the start of the year, xQc averaged around 10,000 to 20,000 viewers. The former Overwatch player has since reached new heights of over 30,000 to 50,000 average viewers per stream, according to Twitch Tracker.