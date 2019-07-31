xQc’s Twitch channel unbanned after less than a day

Félix “xQc” Lengyel said yesterday that he was going to be banned from Twitch for three days for violating the site’s terms of service, but his channel has been reinstated after not even one day.

The former Overwatch League player informed his viewers yesterday that Twitch had decided to ban his channel for watching a “sexually suggestive” video that briefly showed a penis, despite a Twitch employee, Growl, okay-ing the video.

Neither xQc nor Twitch has commented on the channel reinstatement, but xQc’s fans certainly seem happy. Since the channel came back to life, his Twitch chat has been flooded with memes, subscriptions, and emotes.

While xQc was gone, League streamer Tyler “Tyler1” Steinkamp imitated xQc by putting his feet on his chair, watching YouTube videos, and speaking quickly with an exaggerated accent. And once xQc’s channel was reinstated, Tyler1 jokingly said he’d “do everything in [his] power” to get xQc banned again.