XQc leaks Verizon sponsorship deal on stream

Félix “xQc” Lengyel is one of the most popular streamers on Twitch. It’s likely that at any given point of time, some company could be chasing xQc for a potential sponsorship or shoutout. But it’s not often that these deals, details and all, get leaked on stream.

XQc was doing a stream reacting to videos yesterday, a popular series with his audience. After reading his chat, he proceeded to look for something on his desktop. In a moment of inattentiveness, the streamer inadvertently displayed a Discord window containing a rather detailed set of deliverables and potential income for xQc.

The deal appears to be from Verizon, likely promoting a new phone. XQc stands to earn at least $11,000 from the deal, with bonus income depending on how many of his fans purchase merchandise with the streamer’s store code.

LEAKED MERCH DEAL LULW – Clip of xQcOW – Twitch Clips Clip of xQcOW Playing Just Chatting – Clipped by Fracenit

After accidentally showing the conversation on Discord, the streamer engaged in a moment of denial before acknowledging his egregious mistake.

“Chat didn’t see that? Oh god,” xQc said. He quickly closed the offending screen and turned off his entire screen capture, but the damage was done.

Resigned to his fate, he managed to say his last words: “Oh my god, I’m done.”