XQc gifts hairdresser joyride in $300,000 McLaren

Popular Twitch streamer xQc had potentially one of his most altruistic moments on stream, letting his car fanatic hairdresser take his McLaren for a spin.

On a May 9 stream, xQc had a house call from Kuni, his regular hairdresser. Kuni and xQc chatted to his stream of over 70,000 viewers, covering variety of topics during his short stay, including surfing, mountain biking, phone providers, and more. Getting only a short trim, Kuni’s actual stay with xQc was brief, but a true surprise came after his job was done.

While his hairdresser was packing up, xQc offered Kuni the keys to his McLaren 720S. As a former valet and fan of exotic cars, Kuni immediately did a double-take. Although Kuni repeatedly asked whether xQc’s was being serious, the Twitch star was quite insistent that Kuni take the keys.

“I’m not kidding, just go for it,” xQc said. “We drive it like a normal car, so there’s a decent amount of miles on it. It’s gone up, just take it for a ride. Why would I care?”

Upon realizing that xQc was truly offering a joyride in his luxury car, Kuni quickly jumped on the opportunity. Kuni admitted that he had never had the chance to drive a McLaren until now, which led xQc to give him a warning.

“You’ll have fun with it then; just don’t use launch mode,” xQc said. “You’ll go to the moon.”

Kuni was unable to promise that he wouldn’t hit the car’s launch mode, but xQc still permitted him to cruise around Los Angeles in his McLaren.

Kuni was spotted later on Instagram thanking xQc profusely and taking several pictures riding the luxury car around.