XQc gets grounded by his dad: ‘Say goodbye to your friends’

Twitch’s most-viewed content creator, xQc, was temporarily kicked off his livestream by his father for an alleged father-son talk.

Thirteen hours into his continuous broadcast, xQc’s father appeared to approach the streamer in the middle of a TikTok binge session. What was going to transpire between the father and son duo quickly became apparent to chat, as their streamer was about to be pulled aside for a dreaded and all too familiar parental chat.

“Say goodbye to your friends. You’re done, time to go,” xQc’s dad said.

Though xQc attempted to protest his dad, his father was insistent that it was time for them to have a ‘meeting.’ The streamer’s father ominous stated that he had to read his son the ‘riot act of life,’ a euphemism often used to describe a parent reprimand.

XQc remained reluctant that it was not yet time for their seemingly pre-scheduled father-son talk, but was soon after convinced to leave his stream for only a short 20-minute chat.

Chat was left to speculate about what xQc’s chat with his father could be about, as when he returned the streamer gave no mention of the talk that initially pulled him away. There is certainly plenty that a parental figure may find troubling about xQc, whether it be his long, often 15-plus hour streams or his gambling habits. But for now, the talk seems to only be between xQc and his father.