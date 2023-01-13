XQc expected to leave Luminosity following ‘thank you’ video on social media

Twitch’s most-watched streamer xQc appears to be back on the open market after his current organization, Luminosity posted a “Thank You” video to Twitter, seemingly saying goodbye to the Juicer.

The massively popular former Overwatch League pro responded to the 93-second video compilation of his time with the organization by retweeting Lumosity’s post adding a blue heart emoji.

While it appears obvious that this means he’s leaving the organization, it hasn’t been our right stated by either party yet, and xQc is still listed on the company’s website as a creator. XQc’s social media still bears a heavy amount of Luminosity branding as well, including his Twitter and Twitch. His Twitter profile still says that he is a “streamer for Luminosity.”

XQc originally joined Luminosity in October 2020 just a month after leaving Sentinels. Since then he has been nominated for numerous Esports Awards, Streamer Awards and Streamys. This past year he won the Streamy for best Just Chatting streamer. He has also led Twitch in hours watched for the past three straight years, and in 2021, he set a record for hours watched in a calendar year, topping Ninja’s historic efforts in 2018 during the meteoric rise of Fortnite.

At this point, it’s unclear if xQc will join a new organization, but given his prominence, he doesn’t necessarily need to. If he were to leave Luminosity for another esports organization, it would likely include some sort of ownership stake, based on deals that other top streamers have inked, like Sodapoppin joining One True King and TimTheTatman with Complexity.