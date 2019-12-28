XQc ends 2019 on a high note by claiming December’s top spot on Twitch

Popular streamer Felix “xQc” Lengyel continues to dominate the streaming game after having a massively successful December and earning the top spot on Twitch as the most-watched streamer of the month.

In total, xQc’s channel clocked just under eight million hours watched during December so far. Just over 14 percent of xQc’s watch time for 2019 came from viewers tuning in during December, which shows the channel’s continued growth. Though the numbers aren’t finalized yet, he will likely cap out the year with a total watch time of around 54 million hours, landing him in a solid sixth place according to Stream Elements.

Image via Stream Elements

Throughout 2019, xQc will sit behind only five streamers in terms of metrics, and two of them, Michael “Shroud” Grzesiek and Tyler “Ninja” Blevins, aren’t even present on Twitch anymore after accepting deals to stream on other platforms.

His growth as a streamer has been a constant green arrow in terms of both viewership and followers gained over the last several months. Based on data collected by Twitch Metrics, his week-on-week average for viewership has steadily grown since the start of October and has rarely dipped.

Image via Twitch Metrics

Overall, xQc has over two million hours on the second-place channel, which is ESL’s CS:GO page, and more than three million hours over The Yogscast. He even managed to beat out Turner “Tfue” Tenney this month despite the other streamer dominating the platform in terms of viewership for most of the year.

With only a few days left in the month, it is unlikely that xQc will break that eight million hours watched mark, but his continued channel growth gives him a strong chance to do it at the start of 2020.