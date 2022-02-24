XQc encounters hilarious bug within first few hours of Elden Ring playthrough

Elden Ring is in the process of launching around the world for both PC and console and has given Dark Souls’ fans a new open world to explore. But despite being touted by critics as one of the best games of the year, it has also brought with it a slew of bugs and issues.

Popular Twitch streamer xQc began his playthrough of FromSoftware’s newest release earlier today. The run began as most would expect. XQc created his character and set out on his adventure before quickly falling to the first boss, Margit the Fell Omen. After a few more tries, xQc conquered the foe and was able to progress further.

Later on, xQc encountered a Giant Land Octopus, a dangerous mob with a lot of health points. After finding this out for himself, xQc decided it was time to take his leave.

This was when disaster struck. The streamer encountered his first bug while playing Elden Ring within the first three hours of his run. XQc attempted to mount his horse to escape when suddenly his character froze in mid-air. Left helplessly stuck, the Twitch star could only watch as the tentacled beast devoured him.

XQc was struggling for words to describe the situation. “Um, I can’t,” he said before his untimely demise. “Wow, welp, that’s a way to lose all of your souls.”

Despite this small hiccup, xQc seems to be enjoying his time playing Elden Ring. At time of writing, the streamer has been playing the game for over 10 hours straight and shows no signs of stopping anytime soon.