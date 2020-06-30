XQc claims most streamers get paid for charity streams, DrLupo and others don’t agree

Not a lot of people are agreeing with xQc on this one.

XQc told his viewers yesterday that most content creators on Twitch get paid to support charities through their streams and appearances, insinuating that it’s a highly known fact.

But the social media response to his assertion has quickly drawn claims that the opposite is true. Some of the streaming community’s more influential streamers known for helping charity disagree with the former Overwatch League player’s claim.

“You know most charities, they pay these streamers to do it, right?” xQc said on stream. “You can’t be that fucking stupid. The streamers that you watch that do charity days, they’re pretty much all paid for.”

After seeing the news on Reddit, DrLupo, who’s known for raising massive amounts of money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, quickly clarified on Twitter that he personally has “never been paid to raise money” for St. Jude.

The topic went out of control and some of it was severly out of context but I think most people understood that top of the line charities with a good charity navigator score don't operate this way, as far as I know — xQc (@xQc) June 30, 2020

In response, Jessica Blevins, Ninja’s wife and manager, went one step further, claiming that she’s “never heard of a single streamer getting paid to raid money.”

Following xQc’s initial claim on Twitch, numerous people, in fact, have come out to suggest that his claim isn’t true. Earlier today, variety streamer Lowco posted on Twitter calling xQc’s comments “super disingenuous and misleading.”

Most charities that reached out to me ended up being paid opportunities and I know this was the case for my close circle. Also, participations and appearances, how would you even disclose sponsorship? Like i commented, this thing isnt about the top 1% charities. Stfu — xQc (@xQc) June 30, 2020

Meanwhile, Team Liquid League of Legends streamer IWillDominate conceded that perhaps some charities do pay streamers. But he said the charities he’s worked with in the past to support COVID-19 relief and victims from the Madden shooting in Florida in August 2018 weren’t paid opportunities.

Maybe some do but the ones that I’ve done (covid-19 charity stream/madden shooting stream etc) I haven’t been paid a cent. The o my thing that was provided was giveaway incentives for certain goals. https://t.co/lojNxuz6fM — Christian Rivera (@LiquidDominate) June 30, 2020

Responding to some of the criticism he’s received, xQc posted on Twitter saying that most charities that reach out to him personally “ended up being paid opportunities and I know this was the case for my close circle.”

“Also, participations and appearances, how would you even disclose sponsorship?” he said. “Like I commented, this thing isn’t about the top 1% charities.”