XQc blows up over ‘Twitch favoritism’ after discovering Neymar Jr. gambling on-stream

Top streaming star xQc was left furious after seeing iconic soccer star Neymar Jr. host a gambling stream on Twitch today, much like the ones he and Trainwreck used to do before it was supposedly banned last September.

What irked the streaming star the most was, in his view, it was a textbook example of some “pick and choose bullshit” in the sense that it showed the Amazon platform is apparently willing to turn a blind eye to gambling streams. Not wanting to come across as an anti-Twitch bandwagoner, he did his best to see it from all angles, but in the end, reached the same conclusion: “This is some pretty big pick and choose dogshit.”

xQc believes there is “absolutely no argument” against favoritism, both in a moral sense and a legal sense, and to illustrate his point, he said if he and Trainwreck started hosting gambling streams using the same website as Neymar, it’d be banned within four days.

Not all gambling is banned on Twitch, of course. It’s limited to “gambling sites that include slots, roulette, or dice games that aren’t licensed in the U.S. or other jurisdictions that provide consumer protection.”

At launch, the list of prohibited gambling sites included Stake.com, Rollbit.com, Duelbits.com, and Roobet.com. Twitch said they would identify others that fit the bill moving forward and add them to their list, which can be found in the Prohibited Gambling Content section of their Community Guidelines.

What that means, however, is at this stage, Blaze isn’t prohibited despite the fact it offers a lot of similar services, such as slots and roulette.

According to xQc though, that’s beside the point. The French-Canadian star was not impressed with what he claimed was an example of complete and utter favoritism. Neymar may be one of the biggest soccer stars on the planet, but in xQc’s view, that shouldn’t make a difference on Twitch or in the streaming sphere.

Some fans don’t seem to think it’s a big deal. They believe Twitch simply needs to check whether it falls within their exemptions, and if not, add it to their banned sites.