XQc banned from GTA V RP Server NoPixel 3.0 for the fourth time

It looks like this could be the final time.

In what has become a regular occurrence, popular Twitch streamer xQc has been banned from GTA V RP server NoPixel 3.0 for the fourth time.

The streamer confirmed the ban during his stream, sharing that the server’s decision to act came down to three incidents.

These incidents included an altercation xQc had with the server’s police force, dropping his weapon when he was killed, and “abusing vehicle scuff.”

Given the reasoning, xQc said he believes there was a bias against him by those at the helm of the server.

In comparison to his previous bans, these incidents are much more minor. But despite this, the streamer has been hit with his longest ban duration to date of 30 days.

During his stream xQc also confirmed that given the length of this ban and the situation surrounding it he has no plans to appeal it and doesn’t see himself returning to the server again once it is complete.

XQc has been the most popular streamer on the No Pixel 3.0 server. But bringing such a large audience into the RP-driven space has come with its issues. Despite these issues, the streamer has continued to produce entertaining content with a mix of drama and action.

During a previous ban, xQc toyed with the idea of continuing to RP on alternative GTA V RP servers. After spending a short time doing so, however, he decided to wait out the ban and return to No Pixel.

It doesn’t look as though that will be the case again for this ban and instead the streamer may move on from GTA RP entirely.