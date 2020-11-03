WoW player finds new speed leveling route to reach level 50 in just over 4 hours

The record that was set a couple of days ago has been broken once again.

Twitch streamer DesMephisto has discovered a new speed leveling route in World of Warcraft, breaking his previous mark set a couple of days ago. DesMephisto’s new time is almost two hours faster, coming in at four hours and 17 minutes.

The player used various experience boosters, such as the Darkmoon Faire experience buff, WoW’s 16th anniversary XP buff, and a variety of heirlooms alongside potions. The route that can get you to the current max level of 50 in such a quick period of time has been shared by the user so anyone can replicate his feat. One key aspect of his technique is that it requires you to play a Vulpera. But if you don’t want to play one, just skip those parts.

The new route requires you to do the following things:

Use Vulpera racial at the Flight Trainer

Use Portal to Darkmoon Faire

Turn in 100 Daggermaw Fish for the Treasure map

Purchase 10 Experience Hats

Level 10 to 20: Silverpine Forest

Level 20 to 30: Hillsbrad Foothills

Level 30 to 35: Warlords of Draenor intro questline

Level 35 to 40: Warlords of Draenor garrison quests

Purchase Flying at level 40

Level 40 to 45: Gorgrond

Level 45 to 48: Talador

Level 48 to 50: Turn in Gorgrond Prove your Strenght quest and Darkmoon Faire quest items

Since this route is fresh, you can use it to get a max level character in record time to prepare for the Shadowlands expansion coming later this month.

The route was created mainly for Horde characters with Vulpera as the race. But most zones can be done easily by an Alliance character, excluding Silverpine Forest, which can be replaced with Westfall, Loch Modan, or Redridge Mountains.