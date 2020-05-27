World of Warcraft: Shadowlands update stream scheduled for June 9

World of Warcraft game director Ion Hazzikostas and executive producer John Hight will be giving fans an update about the state of the game’s upcoming expansion, Shadowlands, in just a couple weeks, Blizzard announced today.

The show, which starts at 11am CT, will be streamed on WoW’s official Twitch and YouTube pages. During the broadcast, Blizzard will give fans a “look at some of the newest content in development.”

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Blizzard has continued to work on Shadowlands with the goal of getting the expansion to fans before the end of the year. Last month, Hazzikostas confirmed the developer’s intentions of achieving that goal in an interview.

Blizzard started alpha testing for Shadowlands at the beginning of April. Since then, Hazzicostas has given multiple live interviews with WoW streamers on Twitch as a way to give players an update on how the game’s development is going.

This announcement comes one day after Blizzard canceled BlizzCon 2020 due to concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. With Shadowlands‘ expected release date coming around that time, there were almost certainly plans for Blizzard’s WoW team to unleash some interesting news right before, or maybe even a little bit after, the expansion’s launch date.

It’s unclear exactly what Hazzikostas and Hight will have to say about WoW in their update video. But considering that it’s coming two months after the alpha’s launch, it might not be out of the question that they could provide some information about the game moving to some beta testing, which will likely expand the number of players who can be involved.