World of Warcraft Classic Naxxramas raid consumables checklist

Coming to a raid with your bags full of consumables is one of the biggest keys to success for any guild in World of Warcraft Classic.

The difference between clearing content cleanly and wiping repeatedly to the same boss can come down to how much your players are willing to spend on protective potions and damage-increasing elixirs.

To this point in Classic, many of the top guilds have been able to almost seamlessly clear raids, but it’s been in large part due to preparation before the raid. If you check the inventory of any top-notch raider heading into the Temple of Ahn’Qiraj (AQ40), they’ll be loaded up on food, drinks, pots, and flasks.

With Naxxramas’ release, Classic players will face the toughest test the expansion has to offer—and we’re not just talking about killing Kel’Thuzad. We’re talking about making sure that your bags have the right consumables.

Naxxramas’ enormous layout filled with trash and 15-boss encounters makes it significantly larger and longer than any raid prior in Classic. To this point, Classic 40-man raids have only had eight or nine bosses in them.

Unlike other raids, clearing Naxxramas will require a wide array of protection potions and defensive consumables. We’ve compiled a list of things you’ll need heading into the raid.

Melee DPS/Tank

Elixir of the Mongoose: This is the best potion in the game for boosting melee DPS. If you’ve cleared a lot of raids, you’re likely familiar with this one.

Juju Power: This strength buff lasts 30 minutes, but 20 Jujus only take up one slot in your bag, so it’ll be well worth it.

Juju Might: This +40 attack power buff is only 10 minutes long, but it’s the best buff of its kind in the game. This will also only take up one or two slots in your bags if you bring 20 to 40.

Elemental Sharpening Stone: If you play on the Alliance side, you’ll need to have one for each one-handed weapon. As Horde, you’ll only want it on your offhand because you benefit from Windfury Totems that only Shamans can use. The buff is an hour long, so bring as many as you have hours of raiding scheduled.

Stratholme Holy Water: This molotov cocktail only deals damage to undead enemies, but that’s just about everything you’ll face in Naxxramas. It’s bind-on-pickup, so you’ll need to run a lot of the Stratholme Undead dungeon to be able to use it on its one-minute cooldown.

Flask of the Titans: This is the most expensive consumable in the game by a large margin, but it’s well worth it. It won’t improve your DPS, but it’ll keep you alive. A living raider will deal infinitely more damage than one that’s dead.

Greater Stoneshield Potion: As melee or tank, you’ll potentially be taking a lot of cleave damage in large packs. Keeping a couple stacks of this will give you the armor needed to mitigate physical damage in a pinch.

Free Action Potion: For warriors, in particular, getting slowed or stunned can be the difference between life and death. Having plenty of these will keep you moving through the instance.

Casters and healers

Flask of Distilled Wisdom: Healers will want this for long encounters, like Four Horsemen or Kel’Thuzad. More mana means more healing.

Flask of Supreme Power: Casters might not need mana as much as healers. This caster damage buff will significantly improve your guild’s boss kill times if all casters use them.

Major Mana Potion: You’ll want about as many of these as you can stand to carry as a healer or caster. There’s a good chance you’ll be popping these just about any time you don’t need to use a defensive potion.

Nightfin Soup: This mana-regeneration food will be key for keeping your uptime as high as possible. The last thing you want to do is run out of mana.

Mageblood Potion: Similar to the reason you’ll want Nightfin, you’ll want to keep this hour-long buff up as much as possible. Having a handful of these will go a long way toward keeping your mana topped.

Demonic Runes and Dark Runes: Your mana potion won’t always be available to you. You might need to pop a defensive pot. This will give you a little bit of a mana boost in exchange for some health, so be smart about when you use it.

Brilliant Mana Oil: Mana maintenance is the name of the game for healers. This weapon oil will keep your mana where it needs to be.

Brilliant Wizard Oil: Unlike healers, casters might prefer to have damage over mana for shorter encounters.

Stratholme Holy Water: The throwing range of Holy Water is shorter than most dynamite in the game, so you might need to move up to use it. But it scales with spell damage, so casters will have a field day using these when they can.

All players

Greater Shadow Protection Potion: During fights like Four Horsemen when a ton of shadow damage is flying around, everyone will be using these on cooldown. Having a plethora for progression will help you get through some of Naxxramas’ most difficult fights.

Greater Frost Protection Potion: You’ll only need these for the final two fights of the instance. But when you need it, you’ll need a lot of it. During Sapphiron, having an abundance of frost resistance and protection is the only way to down the boss. On Kel’Thuzad, Frost Protection will absorb damage, allowing healers to focus on one less thing during Classic’s most chaotic fight.

Greater Fire Protection Potion: There aren’t a lot of bosses or mobs that deal large amounts of fire damage, but having a little bit of fire damage absorbed will help you against Grand Widow Faerlina’s Rain of Fire.

Greater Nature Protection Potion: This was the most important potion in Ahn’Qiraj and it still has a significant amount of importance. Despite most things being undead in Naxx, there’s a plethora of poison damage that can be absorbed with a pot.

Juju Chill: Increasing your frost resistance will be critical against the final two bosses of the instance, Sapphiron and Kel’Thuzad. You’ll want at least a stack of these for progression raiding, if not more.

Limited Invulnerability Potion: For six seconds, you won’t be killable. This is your get-out-of-jail-free card as a melee DPS. Use its two-minute cooldown wisely.

Heavy Runecloth Bandage: Typically players don’t use bandages in raid situations, but the mechanics of the final boss in the Plague Wing, Loatheb, will prevent healers from being able to cast more than once or twice during the fight. Being able to bandage up will be necessary.

Major Troll’s Blood Potion: For the same reason bandages will be good, the regeneration from this pot will keep you alive. For every minute that the fight lasts, you’ll gain 240 health, assuming you’re not already topped off.