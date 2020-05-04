World of Warcraft Classic Dueler’s League returns today

The World of Warcraft Classic Dueler’s League run by Method streamer Tips Out is poised to return today with a new goal of raising funds to support CARE’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With a 48-person qualification process beginning today, the CDL will run through May 21 featuring top WoW Classic players on the popular Faerlina server that’s known for being home to a plethora of influential WoW content creators.

The participants will be paired down to 24 members of both the Horde and Alliance for a spot in the grand finals that touts a prize pool of $10,000. Previously, the event was restricted to only Horde players.

After months of quiet, the drums of war thunder once again…



We are proud finally to announce the return of the Classic Dueler's League, this time, CROSS-FACTION!



Join us TOMORROW, May 4th, as groups are drawn and the Alliance and Horde prepare for battle!#CDL #1v1COVID pic.twitter.com/kBlp8cS5Tq — Classic Dueler's League (@cdlgg) May 3, 2020

Along with unspecified giveaways to viewers, the event will include a fundraiser pitting Alliance fans against those of the Horde. As fans of each faction donate during the event, a yet-to-be-announced surprise will be awarded to whichever faction raises the most money.

Fundraising for the event will be done in partnership with humanitarian organization CARE, which is providing aid to communities that are especially vulnerable to COVID-19 due to a lack of resources. Fundraising efforts from the CDL will be done through 1v1covid.com. The CDL is looking to gain steam for the cause on social media with the #1v1COVID.

The Classic Dueler’s League was originally announced shortly after WoW Classic’s release in the fall, beginning play in October. Following a number of delays due in part to poor coordination between the third-party league and Blizzard regarding the release of new Classic content, the league’s first finals concluded in January. That original event boasted a larger prize pool of $50,000.