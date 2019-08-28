World of Warcraft Classic: Class tier list (PvP)

PvP (player-vs-player) is a broad term when it comes to World of Warcraft Classic. Each class and specialization has a different niche, with some thriving in battlegrounds and others in World PvP and duels.

Gear is an important factor to take into consideration in Classic. The best classes and specs on the list aren’t as powerful without best-in-slot (BIS) gear or the appropriate enchants.

Here’s our class tier list for WoW Classic PvP. If a class is at the very bottom of the list, it doesn’t necessarily mean it’s bad. A highly-skilled player should still be able to carry their weight in most situations and become a master of PvP.

S Tier

Mage, Rogue

Mage and Rogue are the premier classes in WoW Classic. They’re exceptionally strong in battlegrounds, World PvP, and duels, each having the ability to take on multiple targets with ease.

Frost Mages have some of the best crowd control in the game, combined with tons of snares and fierce damage. They can simply polymorph one target, freeze the other, and burst them down while kiting them around in circles. With the right amount of skill, a Mage is untouchable.

Rogues are in a similar situation. They have some of the best burst damage available in the game, but most importantly, they have an endless supply of stuns. It requires very little skill to stun lock a target and whittle them down to death. The best Rogues in Classic, though, will practically be gods.

A Tier

Warrior, Shadow Priest, Warlock, Holy Priest, Holy Paladin

Warriors are off to a slow start in Classic. They’re the worst levelers and they’re damage is nothing to write home about. Their only real redeeming factor is their top-notch tanking ability. This quickly changes when they get their hands on the right gear, though.

Fury is a subpar spec, but Arms is one of the best in the game. Once Warriors have scaled, Mortal Strike deals massive damage and their dynamic kit allows them to survive, outmaneuver, and overcome almost anything. In battlegrounds and World PvP, they’ll be almost immortal with a pocket healer or two. Their only real weakness is dueling. They’re a class that’s severely vulnerable to kiting.

Warlocks were extremely underrated in WoW Vanilla. A Destruction Lock with decent gear and good pet control could easily outplay their opponents. The class has one of the highest skill caps in the game, but once they’re mastered, they’re one of the best. Fear, Deathcoil, and an endless amount of dots give Warlocks the means to thrive in Classic.

Priest is another strong class. Shadow, Holy, and Discipline are all viable in one way or another, and if they’re not doing insane single-target damage, they’ll be healing to their heart’s content.

Shadow Priests, in fact, have one of the highest single-target DPS (damage per second) in the game. They’re not great in PvE, but they’re fantastic in battlegrounds, World PvP, and duels. They have the ability to dish out damage and crowd control and they’re self-reliant with healing.

Holy Priests and Holy Paladins are two of the best PvP classes where healing is concerned. They have the highest single-target healing, easily beating out Resto Druids and Shamans. Both of their kits are also great, allowing for shields, bubbles, and crowd control. They’ll also do well in duels, having the means to outlive their opponents.

B Tier

Hunter, Elemental Shaman, Restoration Druid

If it wasn’t for Hunter’s Dead Zone, they’d most likely be higher on this list. They’re a strong ranged class with mid-to-high damage, a wide selection of crowd controls, movement increases, a versatile pet, and the longest range in the game. But when an enemy hits the five-yard mark, they’re useless. They can’t use their melee or ranged abilities and have to rely solely on their pet. They’re powerful against a new player or a target without knowledge. When their Dead Zone is used against them, though, they can quite easily be outplayed.

Elemental Shamans have some of the best burst damage in WoW Classic. The Horde-only class has a good mixture of healing and damage along with a wide selection of totems, shocks, and healing spells. With the right set of gear, an Ele Shaman will have the ability to burst down an enemy with just a few spells.

Druids are unfortunately one of the weakest classes in WoW Classic. A skilled player will be able to power their way through enemies in battlegrounds and do a thing or two in duels. But generally, they’re weak. Resto Druid is one of the only exceptions. They have some of the best mobility in the game and combined with their instant spells, their HoTs (heal over time), and their CC, they’re extremely slippery targets. The spec isn’t quite as good as what it became in later expansions, but it’s still a good option for PvP play.

C Tier

Restoration Shaman, Feral Druid, Retribution Paladin

There’s nothing wrong with Resto Shamans. They’re great in PvE, but their immobility and long cast spells mean they’re vulnerable. They have the resources to aid their team and keep them topped off, but they just aren’t quite as good as Priests or Paladins.

Feral Druids are terrible at DPS in Classic. They’re a worse version of Rogue without damage or sufficient CC. They do have high mobility and healing, though, giving them a few options. A tanky Feral Druid in bear form is a different story. They’re fantastic for carrying flags in Warsong Gulch, but that’s about it.

Retribution Paladins rely on gear. A decked-out Paladin with full raiding gear will wreak havoc, but anything less is lackluster. Most of their damage is white and if they don’t have a hefty weapon, they’ll hit practically nothing. They’re slow targets and are easily snared and CC’d to death.

D Tier

Enhancement Shaman, Balance Druid

Enhancement Shamans are similar to Ret Paladins in that they require a good amount of gear to excel. Windfury can proc off of itself, adding up for a ton of damage. But without a good weapon or gear, they’re underwhelming. They have decent heals and a great snare, but there’s always going to be better classes.

There’s a good reason Balance Druids were nicknamed Oomkins. They have decent damage, CC, and healing, but their mana is a huge issue. Balance was never optimized in Vanilla, and because of this, they’re at the bottom of the list.