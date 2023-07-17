PewDiePie is among the most popular content creators to emerge from YouTube. Though the Swedish creator is most well-known for his lucrative YouTube content, the streamer reactivated his Twitch channel in May 2023. But on July 17, while PewDiePie has continued his extended hiatus, his Twitch channel was suddenly and mysteriously banned.

Though one of the largest online creators, PewDiePie has rarely been active on his Twitch account. In May 2023, PewDiePie revisited his dormant Twitch channel and began broadcasting recordings of his older content. Fans watching were alarmed whenever the channel was suddenly banned without any warning or reason.

While there is little to go off of, this is everything we know so far about why PewDiePie was banned from Twitch.

Why was PewDiePie banned on Twitch?

PewDiePie’s Infinity Stream began in May, soon after being banned for the first time | Screenshot by Dot Esports via PewDiePie

It is currently unknown why PewDiePie has been banned on Twitch. The channel, only running replays of previously recorded content, was unexpectedly banned on July 17. No explicit reason has been given by Twitch, as the site where the YouTuber’s channel once was only states “This channel is temporarily unavailable due to a violation of Twitch’s Community Guidelines or Terms of Service.”

This is not the first time that PewDiePie’s “infinity stream” has been banned, with the most recent occurrence coming in May 2023, shortly after the channel’s re-launch. When addressing his previous ban, PewDiePie stated that it was suspended due to his older, more controversial content potentially being reported. Likely, this most recent ban was for the same reason.

We are unlikely to hear the exact reason for this ban from either Twitch or PewDiePie. Twitch notoriously remains silent concerning bans on even the platform’s most prominent content creators. PewDiePie is in the midst of an extended break from all forms of content, whether it be on Twitch or YouTube. With the birth of his first child happening only days prior to his ban, we likely won’t hear from the content creator.

