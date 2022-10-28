Why does Dr Disrespect refer to himself as the Two-Time?

The legend of Dr Disrespect is truly one to behold, and no one lets you know that more than the Two-Time himself.

But why exactly is the “doctor,” who has no PhD or medical doctorate to his name, so regularly referred to as the “Two-Time” by all of his fans?

As he often tells his fans, Disrespect was the “back-to-back 1993-1994 Blockbuster video games champion,” and while there is no easily referenceable proof of his feat, the egomaniacal character makes sure that all of his viewers know.

Doc, who is 40 years old, would have been prepubescent during those years, but given the caricature that Guy Beahm plays when he streams, it makes sense that he would be hung up on a largely irrelevant video game accomplishment from the very early ages of gaming and the internet.

The character Dr Disrespect is known for being wrapped up in his own ego. This leads to him reveling in his past accomplishments and giving tall tales about what he’s capable of, even if those feats happened nearly 30 years ago.

Despite Doc’s character being that of a washed narcissist, his egomania has resulted in him gaining a massive following with committed fans that love to feed into his legend. As one of the most iconic streamers in the industry, Beahm’s real claims to fame are the accolades he has as a content creator.

While he calls himself the “Two-Time” because of his Blockbuster video game championships, he could just as easily don the name because of the number of times he’s been named the Streamer of the Year. In 2017, he was named the Streamer of the Year by the Esports Industry Awards, and in 2019, he won the Esports Award for Streamer of the Year again.

Additionally, Beahm was the Game Awards Trending Gamer of 2017, and he was nominated for Streamer of the Year by the Esports Awards for a second time in 2021.