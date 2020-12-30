Who’s playing on the OTV and Friends Rust server?

Offline TV’s latest project has successfully brought together many of the most popular streamers right now to play on a private Rust server.
After a first attempt was quickly ended due to technical issues, a new server was launched on Dec. 27 fit to host an impressive number of creators. It boasts over 50 different content creators all on the same server.
With this many streamers in the game, it can be easy to forget exactly who’s taking part in the server’s action. Here’s a list of all the content creators who have participated in the server.
Who’s a part of the OTV and Friends Rust server?
- Scarra
- Disguised Toast
- Pokimane
- BrookeAB
- Michael Reeves
- LilyPichu
- Sykkuno
- Yvonnie
- Brofain
- Starsmitten
- xChocoBars
- Valkyrae
- Natsumiii
- Fuslie
- EdisonParkLive
- PeterparkTV
- KKatamina
- Shiphtur
- QuarterJade
- Sydeon
- Jacksepticeye
- Masayoshi
- iiTzTimmy
- BoxBox
- Ryan Higa
- Bnans
- Shroud
- Myth
- Plushys
- MoistKritkal
- itsHafu
- Becca
- AriaSaki
- 5uppp
- TinaKitten
- AlexiaRaye
- VoyBoy
- Sonii
- Seanic
- Corpse
- Ash_on_LoL
- Jae
- Corpse
- Symfuhny
- xQc
- Pokelawls
- GreekGodX
- Arcadum
- Delerious
- Squirrel
- HasanAbi
Fans can catch the action from the OTV and Friends Rust server by watching these streamers on their respective channels.