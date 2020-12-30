Who’s playing on the OTV and Friends Rust server?

Offline TV’s latest project has successfully brought together many of the most popular streamers right now to play on a private Rust server.

After a first attempt was quickly ended due to technical issues, a new server was launched on Dec. 27 fit to host an impressive number of creators. It boasts over 50 different content creators all on the same server.

With this many streamers in the game, it can be easy to forget exactly who’s taking part in the server’s action. Here’s a list of all the content creators who have participated in the server.

Who’s a part of the OTV and Friends Rust server?

Scarra

Disguised Toast

Pokimane

BrookeAB

Michael Reeves

LilyPichu

Sykkuno

Yvonnie

Brofain

Starsmitten

xChocoBars

Valkyrae

Natsumiii

Fuslie

EdisonParkLive

PeterparkTV

KKatamina

Shiphtur

QuarterJade

Sydeon

Jacksepticeye

Masayoshi

iiTzTimmy

BoxBox

Ryan Higa

Bnans

Shroud

Myth

Plushys

MoistKritkal

itsHafu

Becca

AriaSaki

5uppp

TinaKitten

AlexiaRaye

VoyBoy

Sonii

Seanic

Corpse

Ash_on_LoL

Jae

Symfuhny

xQc

Pokelawls

GreekGodX

Arcadum

Delerious

Squirrel

HasanAbi

Fans can catch the action from the OTV and Friends Rust server by watching these streamers on their respective channels.