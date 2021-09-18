Who is Winning Minecraft Championships (MCC) 17: Results, Standings, Scores

Another month, another installment of everyone’s favorite Minecraft competitive event, bringing together another 40 popular streamers for a chance at winning the crown.

Over the course of the next two hours, 10 teams of four players will compete over eight events all for the sole purpose of trying to win an event with no prize money, no end goal, or much to be honest. That’s right folks, they are playing for nothing but honor to be called the best of the best between those taking part and of course that special MCC Coin that the winning team gets sent to their doorstep.

Related: All Minecraft Championships (MCC) 17 teams

With that terrible introduction out of the way, let’s get into what you are here for. Here are the full standings for the entire tournament, as well as a breakdown per game to see who took the W per match:

MCC 17 Standings

Final Winner: TBD

Results by Round

Round 1: Hole in the Wall

Round 2: Sky Battle

Round 3: TGTTOSAWAF

Round 4: Grid Runners

Round 5:

Round 6:

Round 7:

Round 8: