Matthew ‘Nadeshot” Haag is a man of many talents. He used to be a professional Call of Duty player. Now, he’s better known as the founder, co-owner, and chief executive officer of 100 Thieves, and he also streams on Twitch.

Nadeshot started out playing Halo 2 and Gears of War competitively. However, after missing out on qualifying for MLG Chicago in 2007, he switched to Call of Duty 4 and made his professional debut in 2008.

Eventually, he went on to compete for OpTic Gaming and had a decorated career with them spanning five years between 2010 and 2015.

In that time, he won several tournaments and captained the team to glory.

However, he stepped down in April 2015 and decided to pivot into streaming. He stayed with the organization and even became a co-owner. But he had bigger plans and eventually parted ways with them.

In 2016, Nadeshot co-founded 100 Thieves with Dan Gilbert, who owns the Cleveland Cavaliers NBA team. The organization has since become an industry giant with competitive teams in all the major esports titles.

Despite all the responsibilities he has, Nadeshot still finds the time to stream. He has two million followers on Twitch and over three million subscribers on YouTube, making him a successful content creator in his own right.

Nadeshot, at a glance

Real Name: Matthew Haag

Matthew Haag Age: 30

30 Birthday: Aug. 3, 1992

Aug. 3, 1992 Nationality: American

American Partner: Haley Hey

Haley Hey Awards: The Game Awards 2014 Best Esports Player

Org: 100 Thieves (founder), formerly OpTic Gaming

What games does Nadeshot play?

Nadeshot’s most-streamed game is VALORANT. He’s streamed it for over 1,000 hours and it clocks up to around 30 percent of his total stream time. Call of Duty: Warzone is a close second with 900 hours and 25 percent total stream time.

There’s a massive gap between them and other games he’s streamed. For example, Fortnite is his third most-streamed game. However, he’s only streamed it for 400 hours and 11 percent of his total stream time.

Nadeshot has also streamed several CoD titles, including Black Ops 4, Ghosts, WWII, and Black Ops Cold War, as well as other battle royale games like PUBG and Apex Legends.

What is Nadeshot’s streaming setup?

Nadeshot’s Gaming Peripherals:

Monitor: BenQ ZOWIE XL2540

BenQ ZOWIE XL2540 Mouse: Razer DeathAdder V2

Razer DeathAdder V2 Keyboard: Ducky One 2 Mini v2

Ducky One 2 Mini v2 Headset: JBL Quantum ONE

Nadeshot’s Gaming PC:

CPU: Intel Core i9-10980 XE Extreme Edition

Intel Core i9-10980 XE Extreme Edition GPU: NVIDiA TITAN RTX (x2)

NVIDiA TITAN RTX (x2) MOBO: ASUS ROG STRIX x299-E gaming

ASUS ROG STRIX x299-E gaming RAM: T-Force Delta RGB 128GB 3000MHz

T-Force Delta RGB 128GB 3000MHz Case: NZXT H710i White

NZXT H710i White Liquid Cooling: NZXT KRAKEN Z73 AIO LIQUID COOLER

NZXT KRAKEN Z73 AIO LIQUID COOLER SSD: Samsung 970 Evo Plus 1TB (x2)

Samsung 970 Evo Plus 1TB (x2) PSU: Seasonic 1000W 80+ Gold PSU

Seasonic 1000W 80+ Gold PSU Fans: NZXT Aer RGB 2

How much does Nadeshot make?

100 Thieves earned $38 million in revenue in 2021 and has more than $460 million in equity. As the organization’s founder, co-owner, and CEO, Nadeshot is entitled to a portion of that, although the exact number isn’t known.

He also makes money from other avenues like Twitch and YouTube subscriptions, sponsorship deals, merchandise, etc.

Nadeshot’s net worth is estimated to be between $10 million and $20 million.

Where is Nadeshot from?

Nadeshot grew up in Palos Hills, Illinois. He currently lives in Los Angeles, California.

Why is Nadeshot so popular on Twitch?

As a former professional Call of Duty player, Nadeshot developed a strong following throughout his career. So, once he started streaming, viewers came trickling in and have multiplied since then.

For example, he had a little under 700,000 followers in Nov. 2016. Today, he’s on the verge of hitting two million. The fact he regularly collaborates with other 100 Thieves content creators bodes well for him, too.

Nadeshot’s most popular Twitch clip

Nadeshot’s most popular clip on Twitch is of him firing back at Erind “Froste” Puka for claiming 100 Thieves is a “predatory” organization that underpaid him. He shut down the claims and says it was proportionate to his viewership numbers.

So what’s next for Nadeshot?

Nadeshot has streamed VALORANT more than anything else in 2022. However, he’s been dabbling in battle royales like Fortnite and Apex, the latter of which he’s enjoyed a lot in the second half of the year. So, there’s a good chance we’ll see him stream that more often.

He’ll also continue to make waves in the industry as the CEO of 100 Thieves and keep pushing the organization to new heights by investing in new and existing players, content creators, events, and more.

